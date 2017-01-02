1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 turns heads at Chicago Auto Show

  • Updated February 12, 2017, 2:01 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

It's appearance has some speculating whether it's a hint at the next Mustang variant.

Ford's big debut at the Chicago Auto Show as the 2018 Expedition, but some believe they dropped a hint about an upcoming Mustang variant.

Automakers's car show displays typically have the new debuts and concepts on a turntable or stage while the rest of the booth floors are filled with existing models, but in Ford's case, right there amongst the Foci and Fusions was a mint condition 1971 Mustang Mach 1.

Resplendent in Ford's trademark Grabber Blue with silver stripes and a matching blue interior, the car was restored to stock appearance (though it had minor aftermarket bits under the skin). Under the hood was a 351 Cleveland engine in rare-ish four-barrel carburetor configuration. As stock it would be good for 285 horsepower, but this one was fitted with Edelbrocks and internal upgrades have it at a claimed 460.

Handling presumably sees an improvement from stock with thicker sway bars and KYB shocks. This particular example was also equipped with front disc brakes, power steering, and an 3-speed automatic transmission. An appraisal sheet in the window valued the car at $71,000.

This 1971 model represented one of the last great muscle car designs before the oil crisis and was featured in the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever. Naturally, its presence had fans wondering if it indicated another variant for the current-generation Mustang. The last time Ford used the Mach 1 moniker was on the fourth-gen Mustang in 2004. The Chicago Auto Show has stated that the car was part of a charity raffle for the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.

Hey, has anyone asked The Rock about it?

  

