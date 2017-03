Geneva LIVE: 2017 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo

The new B5 Bi-Turbo is the first to come standard with all-wheel drive, helping deliver 608 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Alpina has unveiled its new B5 Bi-Turbo at the Geneva International Motor Show.Available as either a sedan or wagon, the 2017 B5 Bi-Turbo is the first to be equipped with all-wheel drive as standard equipment. The AWD system has been tweaked slightly from the standard BMW xDrive's torque distribution.The extra drive wheels help put down an impressive 608 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque from a 4.4-liter V8. An eight-speed Switch-Tronic automatic transmission comes standard.Drivers can expect to launch from zero to 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds, more than a half-second quicker than the current BMW M5 and the fastest-accelerating model ever produced by Alpina. The sedan can hit 205 mph, while even the wagon promises to inch past the 200-mph benchmark.The new B5 is equipped with active electronic dampers, lightweight 20-inch Alpina Classic wheels and active rear-wheel steering. The exterior also features a few unique styling elements, while the interior boasts a revamped digital instrument panel and a wide range of customizations options.Pricing will likely be announced closer to launch.