2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Sedan rated at 52mpg highway

  • Updated February 13, 2017, 9:25 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Sedan is the most efficient non-hybrid money can buy.

Chevrolet's 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan has been rated at 52mpg highway by the Environmental Protection Agency, making it the most efficient non-hybrid/EV sold in America.
Get More Car Info


According to the EPA, the 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan equipped with a six-speed manual transmission is good for 52mpg on the highway and 30mpg in the city, netting a combined average of 37mpg. Curiously, the Cruze Diesel Sedan equipped with General Motors' new nine-speed automatic lags the manual by 5mpg on the highway, posting an EPA rating of 47mpg. Thanks to an automatic start-stop system it's slightly better in the city, however, with an EPA rating of 31mpg. The Cruze Diesel Sedan automatic matches the manual's 37mpg combined average. Chevy says the manual-equipped Cruze Diesel Sedan can travel up to 702 miles on a single tank.

In comparison, the last-generation Cruze Diesel Sedan — which was only available with an automatic — was rated at 44/27/32mpg highway/city/combined.

"Chevrolet is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of propulsion options. We know there are customers looking for the right combination of fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, fuel type and more. With the EPA-estimated 52-mpg highway Cruze Diesel Sedan, they can get it all," said Steven Majoros, director of Chevrolet Marketing.

The latest Cruze Diesel Sedan is powered by a 1.6L turbodiesel that generates 137 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque. Although the reputation of clean diesel technology has been tarnished as of late, Chevy says its four-cylinder diesel has passed all U.S. regulations, including the more stringent Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions standards.

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Sedan will arrive on dealer lots in the coming weeks its a base price of $24,670, which includes an $875 destination charge. Chevrolet will also offer a diesel version of its Cruze Hatch, but that model won't be available until later in 2017.
  

Now

Chevrolet Cruze diesel gets EPA ratings

The EPA has released fuel economy information for the Chevrolet Cruze diesel. It returns 52 mpg on the highway, and it can travel for 702 miles on a single tank of fuel.   

 2h

Audi to introduce RS Q8 concept in Geneva?

Audi will allegedly introduce a concept named RS Q8 at the Geneva Auto Show. The model will be a hot-rodded variant of the Q8 concept shown last month in Detroit, and it will preview Audi's answer to the BMW X6 M.   

 4h

Electric Ford Focus gets longer range in Europe

Ford has upgraded the Euro-spec Focus Electric. The model gets the same 33-kWh battery pack as its U.S.-spec counterpart, and it now offers up to 140 miles of range.   http://bit.ly/2kJG3zc

 5h

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet unveiled

Mercedes-Maybach has introduced the G650 Landaulet, its very first SUV. It's a stretched, topless version of the G-Class with S-Class rear seats and a twin-turbocharged V12 engine. Production will be limited to 99 examples.   http://bit.ly/2lHkRIH

 5h

Subaru gets permit to test self-driving cars in CA

The California DMV has granted Subaru permission to test self-driving cars on the Golden State's roads. Subaru is the 22nd company to obtain a permit.   http://bit.ly/2lH07QY

 6h