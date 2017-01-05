2017 Honda Civic Si goes on sale Saturday

Most Discussed
Million-plus-dollar Koenigsegg hypercar crashes during test
A Koenigsegg Agera RS bound for a United States customer crashed during its shakedown testing in Trollhattan, Sweden, yesterday. Koenigsegg released a statement confirming the crash and subsequent hospitalization of the driver and passenger (both of whom were treated and released). The boutique builder believes the 1,100-plus-horsepower hypercar is fundamentally salvageable. http://bit.ly/2raaX52
Lamborghini Urus to get 650 horsepower
Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's research and development department, has shed insight into the upcoming Urus SUV. At launch, the first high-riding Raging Bull of the 21st century will get a twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at approximately 650 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi
ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust
ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.
Lamborghini confirms gas-electric Urus, open to more hybrids
Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has confirmed the upcoming Urus SUV will be offered with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain. Surprisingly, he also said he's open to building a hybrid super sports car if weight and packaging issues can be overcome. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi
F1: Alonso gives McLaren ultimatum
Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is giving McLaren five months to prove it can build a winning car. If nothing has changed in October, Alonso will seek a spot on another team. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012, and its car has been plagued with reliability problems this season. http://reut.rs/2r8jPYA