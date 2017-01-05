2017 Honda Civic Si goes on sale Saturday

Honda's new sport compact hits the market this weekend.

The 2017 Honda Civic Si Sedan and Coupe officially go on sale this weekend, Honda announced Friday. The new, turbocharged Si models are based on Honda's all-new Civic and will slot below the Type-R, which will debut later this year.Both models start at $23,900 and come standard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and an electric parking brake.The turbocharged 1.6L engine in the Civic Si produces 205 horsepower and 192lb-ft of torque. It is mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. The new Si models also boast several drivetrain and chassis upgrades over the turbocharged variants of the base model, such as a mechanical limited-slip differential and adaptive dampers.Additional upgrades include variable-ratio steering, multiple drive mode settings, beefier brakes and high-performance rubber. Both the Si Sedan and Coupe are lighter than their last-generation counterparts. The sedan weighs in 96 pounds lighter than its predecessor; the coupe is a full 113 pounds lighter. Both models also have wider front and rear tracks.The more-powerful Honda Civic Type-R will follow later this year.