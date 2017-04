2017 Kia Cadenza earns Top Safety Pick Plus award

The LED lights available on higher trim levels earned an 'acceptable' rating, while the basic halogen projectors were considered 'poor.'

Kia's redesigned 2017 Cadenza has earned a Top Safety Pick Plus rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.The sedan earned 'good' ratings in all five crash scenarios. In the challenging small-overlap test, intrusion into the driver space was limited to just four inches at the parking brake pedal."The airbags and safety belt worked well together to control the dummy's movement, and measures taken from the dummy showed a low risk of significant injuries," the IIHS says.The Cadenza met the minimum TSP+ requirements for headlight performance, with an 'acceptable' rating for the Limited and Technology trims. The halogen projectors that come with the basic Premium model earn a 'poor' rating, however.The 2017 Cadenza is currently the only TSP+ winner in the IIHS large cars category. Both the Toyota Avalon and Chrysler 300 both earned the lower TSP rating, downgraded due to 'marginal' and 'poor' headlights, respectively.