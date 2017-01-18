2017 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic arrives in showrooms

Most Discussed
3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars
Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation." http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd
Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production
"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters. http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H
The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron
The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph. http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep
Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon
Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall. http://bit.ly/2jGth0E
Urus will be a true Lamborghini
The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted. http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI