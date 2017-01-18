2017 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic arrives in showrooms

The 2017 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is short on wheelbase, but not on power.

For those craving the pinnacle of SUV luxury and performance, Land Rover has announced that its latest 2017 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is available for order now at dealers nationwide.

Announced last August, the 2017 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic combines typical Land Rover luxury with a serious dose of all-out performance. Riding on a short-wheelbase chassis, the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic — which was developed with input from Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations — uses a 5.0L supercharged V8 developing 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. The package also includes Land Rover's Active Dynamics suspension and Brembo brakes. Buyers can pick between 21-inch and 22-inch wheels.

Inside the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen, quilted leather and 20-way power-adjustable front seats. Even the owners manual has been leather-covered for the ultimate luxury experience.

All that luxury and performance doesn't come cheap, with he 2017 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic carrying a base price of $170,995. In comparison, the entry-level Range Rover starts at $85,650.