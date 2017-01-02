2017 Subaru Impreza receives Top Safety Pick Plus award

  • Updated February 21, 2017, 3:49 pm
  •         by Justin King

With a 'good+' rating for child-restraint hardware, the new Impreza is the only small car to earn top ratings in all IIHS evaluations.

Subaru's 2017 Impreza has joined the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick Plus club.
The sedan received top marks for crash protection, a 'superior'-rated front crash prevention system and 'good'-rated headlights.

In the small-overlap test, the redesigned Impreza's driver space was well maintained with just 7 cm of intrusion at the footrest. Dummy measurements indicate a low risk of significant injuries in similar real-world crash scenarios. The 'good' rating applies to both the sedan and wagon variants.

Several headlight systems are available, depending on the trim level. The LED system with high-beam assist earned a 'good' rating, while the LED headlights without high-beam assist were considered 'acceptable.' The halogen lights on lower trim levels received a 'marginal' rating.

With a 'good+' ease-of-use rating for LATCH child restraints, the Impreza is the only small car to receive top ratings in every IIHS evaluation.



