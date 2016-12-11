2017 Subaru Impreza wins Japan Car of the Year

This marks the second time Subaru has taken the nation's top prize.

The all-new Subaru Impreza has won the 2017 Japan Car of the Year. In the 37th year of the award, the all-wheel-drive compact was given the award by a selection committee made up of a panel of Japan's automotive journalists.

Running away from the competition with 420 points, the journalists cited several reasons for the Subaru win, including the newly developed global platform that will underpin all future Subaru models, its driving performance, and affordable price. The Impreza also won high marks for its safety technology, including the carmaker's EyeSight safety system and the first pedestrian airbag system available in Japan.

Coming in second place was the new Toyota Prius at 371 points, while the Audi A4 series finished in third with 149 points. That score however was enough to land the A4 Japan's Import Car of the Year award.

The win marks only the second time in the 37-year history of the award that Subaru has taken the prize. Honda, Toyota and Mazda have been the top winners, with eleven, eight and six wins each, respectively. Subaru's previous award went to the fourth-generation Legacy.