2017 Toyota Highlander earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus award

  • Updated January 10, 2017, 12:30 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Toyota's new Highlander has snagged the IIHS' top safety award.

Toyota's redesigned 2017 Highlander has received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's top safety rating of Top Safety Pick Plus.The Highlander is the 10th Toyota or Lexus vehicle to receive the IIHS' top safety award.

The 2017 Highlander earned the accolade by acing the IIHS' crash tests, which include small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints. The popular SUV also earned a superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable/good headlight rating, netting it the institute's highest safety rating.

"Toyota is firmly committed to a wide range of initiatives further enhancing the safety of Toyota vehicles and peace of mind for our customers," said Jeff Makarewicz, Toyota's North American Vehicle, Quality & Safety Engineering Group Vice President. "This sincere dedication to safety by our engineers resulted in another IIHS Top Safety pick for Toyota."

Moreover, that Top Safety Pick Plus award is good for all Highlander models, not just fully-loaded models with all the options. For 2017 all Highlander models come standard with Toyota's Safety Sense P package, which includes advanced technologies like emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

