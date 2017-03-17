New Volkswagen Polo spied undisguised

  • Updated March 18, 2017, 4:25 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Volkswagen's next Fiesta-fighter is right around the corner.

Volkswagen's brand-new Polo hatchback has been caught virtually camo-free in South Africa.

Amateur spy shots posted by website Cars.co.za reveal the sixth-generation Polo receives a more chiseled design. Its front end gets sharper headlights and a thin grille, design cues that bring it in line with bigger members of the Volkswagen lineup like the Euro-spec Passat. Out back, designers have given the hatchback hexagonal lights and a belt line crease that reduces visual mass.

The overall silhouette doesn't change much; the Polo is still recognizable as a Polo, which is exactly what designers were aiming for. Bigger changes are expected under the sheet metal, however. The new model is much lighter than its predecessor because it rides on the modular MQB platform, and the larger exterior dimensions make for a more spacious cabin.

Engine options remain unconfirmed, but it's safe to assume the Polo will receive turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines sourced from the Volkswagen parts bin. Front-wheel drive and a manual transmission will come standard, and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox will be offered at an extra cost.

The top rung in the lineup will be occupied by a GTI-badged model with at least 200 horsepower on tap.

The new Volkswagen Polo will make its debut online in the coming months, and it will greet the public for the first time in the fall during the Frankfurt Auto Show. Sales will kick off in Europe and in dozens of global markets before the end of the year, but it doesn't sound like the hatchback will take on the Ford Fiesta and the Toyota Yaris on our shores.

Now

2017 Aston Martin DB11 reviewed

We take a spin in Aston Martin's latest DB11.   http://bit.ly/2mA5Mb0

 15h

Autopilot users now eligible for insurance discounts

An Ohio-based company named Root Insurance is giving discounts to Tesla owners who use the Autopilot system. The company cites NHTSA findings that show a 40-percent drop in accidents since Autopilot debuted.   http://bit.ly/2mzcldC

 21h

Spied: BMW i8 Spyder

Better late than never: BMW is finally testing the convertible version of the hybrid i8. Look for the model to break cover either late this year or early next year.    http://bit.ly/2nesGsD

 21h

Fully autonomous BMW coming by 2021

BMW has teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to launch a fully autonomous car by 2021. Level 5 autonomy is defined as a car capable of driving itself on all roads and in all circumstances.    http://bit.ly/2mW7h6I

 22h

Ferrari: No plans to use Alfa V6

Ferrari is open to using smaller engines, but it won't build a car powered by Alfa Romeo's 2.9-liter V6. Instead, a V6-powered Ferrari would receive a brand new engine developed in-house.    http://bit.ly/2mW0r0U

 23h

Next new Alfa will be a crossover

Alfa Romeo's next new model will most likely be a crossover. However, executives haven't decided whether it will be positioned above or below the Stelvio.    http://bit.ly/2nI4GuQ

 1d

Audi previews next A6, A7, and A8

A French publication has obtained sketches of the next-generation A6, A7, and A8. The sketches were penned to illustrate the differences between the three models.    http://bit.ly/2nLZiXg

 1d

New Volkswagen Polo to debut in Frankfurt

Volkswagen will introduce the sixth-generation Polo this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. It will be brand-new from top to bottom, but its design will be largely evolutionary. It's too early to tell whether the Polo will finally arrive on our shores to compete against the Yaris and the Fiesta.   http://bit.ly/2nLIL5P

 1d

McLaren three-seater coming in 2019

McLaren will introduce a three-seater sports car in 2019. Billed as a homage to the F1, it will arrive as a coupe with a V8-electric hybrid drivetrain. About 30 of the 106 examples planned will be sold in the U.S., but they won't be street-legal.   http://bit.ly/2nLGHux

 1d

Marchionne: no plans to relaunch Lancia

FCA boss Sergio Marchionne has revealed there are no plans to relaunch Lancia in the foreseeable future. He added sacrificing the storied brand was necessary to save Alfa Romeo and Maserati.    http://bit.ly/2nLpotx

 1d