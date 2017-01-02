2018 Audi S5 Sportback: 0-60 in 4.5 seconds

  • Updated February 23, 2017, 11:46 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The 2018 Audi S5 Sportback is nearly as quick as the S4 sedan.

Audi has announced details on its U.S.-spec 2018 S5 Sportback model. Although the Audi S5 Sportback is being offered in the U.S. for the first time for 2018, the hatchback has been offered in other global markets for the last few years.

  • Audi S5

  • MSRP

    $53,100

    MPG

    17/26

    city / hwy

Get More Car Info


The 2018 Audi S5 Sportback will use a 3.0L TFSI V6 tuned to develop 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, matching the output of the latest Audi S4 sedan. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi's signature quattro all-wheel drive system.

Audi says the S5 Sportback can accelerating from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds, which is claimed to be tops in the segment. When equipped with summer performance tires the S5 Sportback can reach a top speed of 155mph.

In addition to its turbocharged V6 engine, the S5 Sportback also comes standard with features like 18-inch wheels, full LED lighting, heated and powered front seats and three-zone automatic climate control system. Options include 19-inch wheels, heated rear seats, Bang & Olufsen sound system and Audi's virtual cockpit.

The 2018 S5 Sportback will be available in Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels. The former will list from $54,400 while the latter will carry a base MSRP of $58,800. Both prices exclude a $975 destination fee charge.

For those that want the S5 Sportback's looks at a lower price, Audi is also offering a 2018 A5 Sportback from $42,600.

Live image by Ronan Glon.

