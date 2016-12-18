456 horses is enough to send the M550i from zero to 60 in under four seconds, and on to a top speed that's electronically limited to 155 mph, but the sedan isn't exclusively about straight-line performance. The Munich-based company has gone to great lengths to ensure the newest 5 is rewarding to drive in the twisties, too.
The xDrive system sends more power to the back wheels in order to give the M550i rear-biased handling. The power steering system has been tuned for preciseness, and the adaptive M suspension lowers the ride height by a few sixteenths of an inch.
The performance of the V8 engine is complemented by a full body kit that adds a specific front bumper with bigger air vents, side skirts, and a small spoiler attached to the trunk lid. Grey trim, Shadow Line trim around the windows, and 19-inch alloy wheels add a finishing touch to the sporty-yet-understated look.
The cabin gains sport seats, black leather upholstery with blue contrast stitching, a M sport steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and special floor mats. The M550i was developed primarily with a focus on performance, but it's offered with the same electronic driving aids and high-tech features as the standard 5 Series.
The 2018 BMW M550i will go on sale in the spring of next year, though we'll have to wait a few more months to find out how much it costs. It won't be the fastest 5 for long, because a brand-new M5 with all-wheel drive and over 600 horsepower is expected to debut in March at the Geneva Auto Show.
