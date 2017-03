2018 BMW X3 drifts on ice in teaser video

The next X3 will make its debut before the end of the year.

BMW has published a teaser video to preview the new, third-generation X3.The short flick shows the 2018 X3 drifting on a frozen lake in northern Sweden. The prototype is still fully camouflaged, but we can already tell the overall silhouette has changed very little. However, its front end looks taller and bolder. The headlights are sharper, and the kidney grilles are bigger than before.The next X3 is built on BMW's modular CLAR platform, according to enthusiast website BMW Blog , so it's a little bit longer and wider than the current model. At launch, powertrain options will include turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines. An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive will come standard, and BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system will be offered at an extra cost.Documents recently leaked online have confirmed a full-blown M-tuned model will join the lineup for the first time ever. At the other end of the spectrum, it's safe to bet a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid model will debut a few months into the production run. BMW remains committed to electrifying its entire lineup, and the X3 is no exception.This year's edition of the Geneva Auto Show is right around the corner, but it doesn't sound like the X3 will break cover in Switzerland. Instead, we'll likely have to wait until the Frankfurt show in the fall to see the SUV in the metal for the first time.