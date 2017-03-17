Most Discussed

Other Challenger Stories

Other Dodge Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

2018 Dodge Challenger Demon leaked

  • April 9, 2017, 2:49 pm
  • Apr 9, 2017, 2:49 pm
  •         by Ronan Glon

A Spanish website has let the Demon out.

The teaser campaign Dodge ran to preview the Challenger Demon gave us an accurate idea of how long an ice age can last, and the car hasn't even been shown to the public yet. A Spanish website named Motor.es has had enough, and it ruined Dodge's surprise and published the first official picture of the Demon a few days ahead of its scheduled debut.
Get More Car Info


The Demon stands out from the standard Challenger with fender flares required to accommodate extra-wide Nitto tires, five-spoke alloy wheels, and the world's largest functional hood scoop. Model-specific emblems round out the list of aesthetic modifications.

Through various teasers, we've learned the Challenger takes features typically found on the drag strip and brings them to the world of street-legal production cars. Notably, the air conditioning system blows cools down the intake air, and enthusiasts can program the cooling fan to run even after the car is turned off to bring the temperature down in the engine bay. There's also a transbrake -- a first in a production car -- that makes ultra-quick launches possible and a drag mode.

Power is most likely provided by an evolution of the Challenger Hellcat's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. And by "evolution," we mean it makes at least 757 horsepower when it's burning premium unleaded and likely closer to 1,000 horses when it's slurping 100-octane (or higher) race gas. Technical and performance specifications haven't been published yet, but the Demon's zero-to-60 and quarter-mile times should be nothing short of jaw-dropping.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon will make its debut next week during the New York Auto Show, and the Leftlane team will be on-location in the Big Apple to bring you live images and full details as soon as it breaks cover. The baddest Challenger yet will arrive in showrooms later this year.

Now

2018 Dodge Challenger Demon leaked

A leak has revealed the Dodge Challenger Demon. Set to debut next week during the New York Show, the Demon was designed to reign supreme on the drag strip while remaining street legal.    http://bit.ly/2of7osV

 3h

Base Alfa Romeo Stelvio gets 280 hp

The base Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut next week at the New York Auto Show. It receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. Sales will kick off before the end of the year.    

 8h

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk unveiled with 707 hp

Jeep has introduced the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It's powered by a Hellcat-sourced supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 707 horsepower, and it hits 60 mph from a stop in just 3.5 seconds.    

 12h

Buick Regal getting V6-powered GS trim?

A leak on Buick's own website has confirmed the Regal lineup will expand with a GS model. Presented as a high-performance model, it will arrive with a 3.6-liter V6 engine rated at over 300 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2oMKZXf

 1d

Geely's Lynk & Co shows sedan concept

Geely-owned Lynk & Co has introduced a concept that previews its first sedan. The Chinese brand wants to gain a foothold in Europe and in the United States by focusing on electrification and car-sharing.    http://bit.ly/2oSTkW4

 1d

Opel will continue to build Buicks

Opel is now owned by Peugeot, but it remains committed to building Buick-badged vehicles for the U.S. market beyond 2019. "Investments are also confirmed for exports of sister products for another GM brand from these plants," said the company in a statement.   

 1d

Infiniti's new concept foreshadows next QX80

Infiniti's new Monograph concept gives us a glimpse at the replacement for the existing QX80 SUV. The concept will appear on the show floor at the New York International Auto Show next week.    http://bit.ly/2nLW2uC

 2d

Reviewed: 2017 Cruze TD

"The Cruze is an excellent ambassador for diesel power, but will people respond to high-efficiency compacts in the era of cheap gas and runaway truck sales?"<br/>   http://bit.ly/2oKkuSb

 2d

Musk teases one-touch "Easter Egg" access for Tesla owners

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to twitter today to tease an upcoming feature that will allow owners to access all so-far-discovered "Easter Eggs" within the Tesla OS from a single location.    http://bit.ly/2oK9Ivp

 2d

Aston Martin previews DBX

Aston Martin has released a teaser sketch that previews the DBX, its first-ever crossover. Built in a brand-new factory, the DBX will help Aston expand its presence in key markets like the United States and China. It's not expected to debut until 2019 at the earliest.    

 2d