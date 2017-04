2018 Dodge Challenger Demon leaked

A Spanish website has let the Demon out.

The teaser campaign Dodge ran to preview the Challenger Demon gave us an accurate idea of how long an ice age can last, and the car hasn't even been shown to the public yet. A Spanish website named Motor.es has had enough, and it ruined Dodge's surprise and published the first official picture of the Demon a few days ahead of its scheduled debut.The Demon stands out from the standard Challenger with fender flares required to accommodate extra-wide Nitto tires, five-spoke alloy wheels, and the world's largest functional hood scoop . Model-specific emblems round out the list of aesthetic modifications.Through various teasers, we've learned the Challenger takes features typically found on the drag strip and brings them to the world of street-legal production cars. Notably, the air conditioning system blows cools down the intake air, and enthusiasts can program the cooling fan to run even after the car is turned off to bring the temperature down in the engine bay. There's also a transbrake -- a first in a production car -- that makes ultra-quick launches possible and a drag mode Power is most likely provided by an evolution of the Challenger Hellcat's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. And by "evolution," we mean it makes at least 757 horsepower when it's burning premium unleaded and likely closer to 1,000 horses when it's slurping 100-octane (or higher) race gas. Technical and performance specifications haven't been published yet, but the Demon's zero-to-60 and quarter-mile times should be nothing short of jaw-dropping.The 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon will make its debut next week during the New York Auto Show, and the Leftlane team will be on-location in the Big Apple to bring you live images and full details as soon as it breaks cover. The baddest Challenger yet will arrive in showrooms later this year.