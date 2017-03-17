Most Discussed
Now
2018 Dodge Challenger Demon leaked
A leak has revealed the Dodge Challenger Demon. Set to debut next week during the New York Show, the Demon was designed to reign supreme on the drag strip while remaining street legal. http://bit.ly/2of7osV
Buick Regal getting V6-powered GS trim?
A leak on Buick's own website has confirmed the Regal lineup will expand with a GS model. Presented as a high-performance model, it will arrive with a 3.6-liter V6 engine rated at over 300 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2oMKZXf
Geely's Lynk & Co shows sedan concept
Geely-owned Lynk & Co has introduced a concept that previews its first sedan. The Chinese brand wants to gain a foothold in Europe and in the United States by focusing on electrification and car-sharing. http://bit.ly/2oSTkW4
Infiniti's new concept foreshadows next QX80
Infiniti's new Monograph concept gives us a glimpse at the replacement for the existing QX80 SUV. The concept will appear on the show floor at the New York International Auto Show next week. http://bit.ly/2nLW2uC
Reviewed: 2017 Cruze TD
"The Cruze is an excellent ambassador for diesel power, but will people respond to high-efficiency compacts in the era of cheap gas and runaway truck sales?"<br/> http://bit.ly/2oKkuSb
Musk teases one-touch "Easter Egg" access for Tesla owners
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to twitter today to tease an upcoming feature that will allow owners to access all so-far-discovered "Easter Eggs" within the Tesla OS from a single location. http://bit.ly/2oK9Ivp