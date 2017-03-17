2018 Dodge Challenger Demon roars into NY with 840hp

The Demon is the fastest quarter-mile production car ever -- but that's not all.

Following a lengthy teaser campaign, Dodge has introduced the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon ahead of its public debut at the New York Auto Show.

The Demon receives an evolution of the Challenger Hellcat's supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine. And by "evolution," we mean it makes 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque when it's burning 100-octane (or higher) race gas. Those numbers make the Demon's engine the most powerful V8 ever produced.

The newest Challenger hits 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.3 seconds, and it blasts through the quarter mile in 9.6 seconds at 140 mph. It's too fast for the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Enthusiasts who want to participate in NHRA-sanctioned events need to obtain a competition license and invest in equipment such as a helmet, a fire suit, and a roll cage, according to Motor1.

The V8's output is limited to 808 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque when it's slurping premium unleaded.

An eight-speed automatic transmission with shift paddles spins the rear wheels. All driveline components have been strengthened to handle the extra torque, and the Demon's drivetrain is covered by a five-year, 60,000-mile warranty.

The Demon stands out from the standard Challenger with fender flares required to accommodate extra-wide Nitto tires, five-spoke alloy wheels, and the world's largest functional hood scoop. Model-specific emblems round out the list of aesthetic modifications.

Dodge made the Demon 200 pounds lighter than the Hellcat the old-fashioned way: by taking stuff out. Engineers removed the passenger seat, the rear bench, the 16-speaker sound system, the parking sensors, and most of the sound-deadening material. The missing seats can be added back for $1 each.

It's not merely about looks or raw power; the Demon takes features typically found on the drag strip and brings them to the world of street-legal production cars for the first time.

Notably, the air conditioning system cools down the intake air, and enthusiasts can program the cooling fan to run even after the car is turned off to bring the temperature down in the engine bay. There's also a transbrake -- a first in a production car -- that makes ultra-quick launches possible and a drag mode.

Enthusiasts can pay extra for a personalized Demon Crate. It bundles the hardware required to burn race gas, a performance air filter, narrow front-runner drag wheels, a passenger mirror block-off plate, and Demon-branded tools, among other components.

The list of options also includes leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 19-speaker sound system, and a sunroof. In short, the Demon is only as hardcore as buyers want it to be.

Built in Canada, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will go on sale later this year. Production is strictly limited to 3,000 cars for the United States, and 300 more for Canada. Pricing information hasn't been released yet.