2018 Ford Mustang revealed in leaked b-roll

Leaked video confirms 5.0L Coyote V8 carries on.

Leaked b-roll reveals the redesign of the 2018 Ford Mustang and confirms that the 5.0L "Coyote" V8 will soldier on as the mainstay engine of the Mustang GT.

Unfortunately, the video doesn't reveal much in the way of specifications, so we'll have to be patient in that regard. However, we do have our first look at the finalized design of the 2018 Mustang. The full video follows below, courtesy of mustang6g.com.

The leaked variant is a GT Performance Package vehicle, with prominent "5.0" badges confirming the continuation of the company's five-liter "Coyote" V8.

The biggest stand-outs are the front and rear fascias, which is no surprise since those were the only parts covered extensively in the mules our spies caught roaming the streets of Michigan.

The changes are subtle, but the keen-eyed observer will note the droopier front headlamps and the switch from an integrated lip spoiler to a higher-mounted affair in the rear.

The fog lamp surrounds in the front are also more upright, perhaps to downplay the vertically challenged headlamps.

We expect to learn more about the 2018 Ford Mustang in the coming weeks. It was revealed to select members of the automotive media during the 2017 North American International Auto Show last week in Detroit.