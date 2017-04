2018 Honda Odyssey enters production

The new Honda Odyssey is rolling off the assembly line.

Honda has officially kicked off production of its all-new 2018 Odyssey minivan at its production facility in Lincoln, Alabama.Unveiled earlier this year at the Detroit auto show, the 2018 Odyssey represents the fifth-generation of the popular minivan. The Odyssey has called Lincoln home since the second-generation of the van debuted in 1999."This is a celebration for our entire Honda team of associates who have been committed to bringing an all-new, high tech, family-friendly Odyssey to our customers," said Jeff Tomko, president of Honda Manufacturing of Alabama. "I congratulate all of our associates for their commitment to quality for this new vehicle, which ushers in a new level of features and functionality with the goal of creating new value for our customers."The 2018 Odyssey arrives with an upgraded V6 engine that now produces 280 horsepower. The Odyssey also boasts an all-new 10-speed automatic that is the first of its kind for a front-wheel drive vehicle.Other highlights of the 2018 Honda Odyssey include a Magic Slide Seat second-row seating system, CabinWatch and CabinTalk communication systems, a Rear Entertainment System with streaming video and a CabinControl App for smartphones.The 2018 Honda Odyssey should begin arriving in dealer showrooms within the next few weeks. Honda has not announced pricing for the 2018 Odyssey.