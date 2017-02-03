2018 Hyundai Elantra GT to debut in Chicago

The Elantra GT will be closely related to the Euro-spec i30.

Hyundai will lift the veil off of the 2018 Elantra GT during the Chicago Auto Show.

Officially, the South Korean company's newest hatchback is still shrouded in secrecy. However, teaser images confirm that the Elantra GT will essentially be an Americanized version of the Euro-spec i30 that was shown to the public at last fall's Paris Auto Show.

That means the Golf-sized model was designed entirely in Europe. Visually, it ushers in Hyundai's new design language with a hexagonal grille framed by thick chrome-look trim, and a set of swept-back headlights. It's also more spacious than the current model thanks to a slightly longer wheelbase.

The cabin will represent a huge leap forward in terms of design. It will be much more modern-looking than before, and more high-tech, too.

Technical specifications aren't available yet. In Europe, the i30 is offered with a wide array of engines including a turbocharged, 1.0-liter three-cylinder and a 1.6-liter turbodiesel. Neither option will be available on our shores.

Hyundai will reveal additional details about the 2018 Elantra GT in the next few days, and Leftlane will be in Chicago to bring you live images of it as soon as it breaks cover. Sales will begin in the next few months.