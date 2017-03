2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

The Sonata is in for a major makeover.

A leaked low-resolution image has given us an early look at the updated 2018 Hyundai Sonata.Published on enthusiast website Hyundai Blog , the leak confirms the Sonata is in for a big makeover. Up front, it gets an Audi-esque grille that's taller than before, sharper headlights, and bigger air vents cut into the lower part of the bumper. The look falls in line with the design language inaugurated by the 2018 Elantra GT Photos of the back end weren't leaked. However, earlier teaser images suggest the changes are limited to new-look tail lights with Y-shaped accents cribbed from the Lamborghini Aventador S , and a revised lower bumper with dual exhaust tips.The sketches also hint that a sportier, turbocharged model will join the lineup. Visually, it will stand out from the naturally-aspirated Sonata thanks to a specific grille with mesh inserts, tinted lights on both ends, quad exhaust outlets, and an air diffuser. It also appears to sit much lower than the standard model, though it's worth pointing out that teaser sketches are often misleading.The interior updates will include a brand-new infotainment system compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Expect the list of features to grow with the addition of new convenience and safety features.Technical specifications have not been released yet. However, Motor1 has learned the turbocharged model will receive the new, 250-horsepower 2.0-liter developed for the GTI-fighting i30 N . The turbo four will spin the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.Hyundai will likely present the 2018 Sonata next month during the New York Auto Show. Sales will kick off nationwide shortly after.