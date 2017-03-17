Most Discussed

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk shows off its supercharger

  • Updated March 23, 2017, 12:14 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will use a supercharged V8.

Jeep's upcoming Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has been spotted with its hood open, giving us our first look at it's supercharged V8 heart.
The underhood shot confirm what we've been hearing for the past few months — the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will use the same supercharger HEMI V8 as the Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat models. If performance stats carryover unchanged, the Trackhawk will arrive with 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

But unlike the Charger and Challenger Hellcat models, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is expected to use an all-wheel drive system. The should help the Trackhawk to a 0-60 time somewhere in the three-second range. An eight-speed automatic transmission will handle shifting duties.

On the styling front, the Trackhawk won't differ all that much from the standard Grand Cherokee SRT. However, we can see a few extra air vents up front, along with a fog light delete.

Look for Jeep to introduce the 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk at the upcoming New York auto show.
