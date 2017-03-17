2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk shows off its supercharger

Most Discussed
Other Grand Cherokee SRT Stories
Other Jeep Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Toyota buys license to use Microsoft patents
Toyota has acquired the license to use all of Microsoft's infotainment-related patents. The deal includes tools for developing operating systems, voice recognition systems, and cybersecurity tools, according to Automotive News. http://bit.ly/2nfTecl
Volkswagen T-Roc leaked?
A computer-generated image leaked online might have prematurely revealed Volkswagen's upcoming entry-level crossover. It's inspired by the 2014 T-Roc concept, but it gets four doors and a fixed roof. http://bit.ly/2nfPo2I
NIO releases footage of record-breaking 'Ring lap
Startup NIO has released full footage of its record-breaking Nurburgring lap. The EP9 lapped the grueling track in seven minutes and five seconds, an all-time record for an electric vehicle. http://bit.ly/2nfBa1S
First Ford Mustang hardtop to cross the block
The first-ever Ford Mustang hardtop to receive a VIN number is scheduled to cross the auction block in May. Fully restored in 1997, the historic coupe is said to be in like-new condition. An estimate hasn't been provided, but it will certainly cost a small fortune. http://bit.ly/2nfKX8f
Porsche highlights its best Exclusive models
Porsche has published a video that looks back on five notable limited-edition models created by its Exclusive division. The stars include the 2011 911 Speedster and the 2009 911 Sport Classic. http://bit.ly/2nfzcP7
Law firm seeks class action against Tesla for Autopilot delays
A law firm wants to bring a class action suit against Tesla on behalf of Model X customers who purchased their vehicles with the expectation that they would have access to features currently enabled in the older version of Tesla's Autopilot self-driving suite. The law firm of Hagens Berman points out that Tesla's promotional materials contained references to features which are still not available, electrek reports. http://bit.ly/2o5GmDi
Spied: 2019 Cadillac XT4
Our spies have sent us images of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 testing north of the Arctic Circle. Positioned at the bottom of the company's crossover hierarchy, the XT4 is expected to make its debut before the end of the year. http://bit.ly/2ncGzXv