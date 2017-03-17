Most Discussed

Other Wrangler Stories

Other Jeep Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

2018 Jeep Wrangler leaked?

  • Updated March 30, 2017, 4:38 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Fear not: the Wrangler is not going soft.

A pair of dark, grainy images that allegedly show the brand-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online.
Get More Car Info


Published on enthusiast website JLWranglerForums, the pictures look like they came out of a 25-year old Xerox machine. They nonetheless provide valuable insight into what we can expect from the next generation of Jeep's emblematic off-roader.

Notably, the top and the doors still come off, and a pair of hinges located right above the hood confirm the windshield still folds down. These two features will reassure the enthusiasts who were worried about the Wrangler going soft.

A closer look reveals the grille is up more upright, and the headlights are recessed into the outer slots, a design feature last seen on the CJ-7. The turn signals have moved from the grille to the fenders. The pictures show the range-topping Rubicon trim, so more basic variants will undoubtedly look less rugged.

Air breathers reduce turbulence in the front wheel wells. Out back, we can tell the lights stretch into the quarter panels, another first for the Wrangler. The spare tire isn't pictured, but earlier spy shots of a fully-camouflaged test mule it will be rear-mounted.

The changes under the hood will be equally important. While the current model's Pentastar V6 engine will most likely carry over, the optional powerplant will be a new, 2.0-liter turbo four rated at about 300 horsepower. Four-wheel drive and a manual transmission will come standard, and an automatic gearbox will be offered at an extra cost.

Production of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is expected to kick off in November, meaning the off-roader will almost certainly make its public debut during this year's Los Angeles Auto Show. Keeping a secret in the auto industry is easier said than done, so expect more leaks and spy shots in the coming months.

Now

Tesla releases Autopilot 8.1

Tesla has released Autopilot 8.1. The new software enables Autosteer to work at up to 80 mph, and it brings back the summon and auto lane change features.    http://bit.ly/2niOUpt

 44m

Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

Images that allegedly show the brand-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online. They're grainy, but they give us our best look yet at Jeep's next off-roader.   http://bit.ly/2mRZmc6

 1h

Skoda Vision E concept to debut in Shanghai

Skoda will introduce a new concept named Vision E during the Shanghai Auto Show. The model takes the form of a BMW X6-like crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. Skoda hints the concept is an accurate preview of a production model.    

 19h

Meet the 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla iM designed to drift

The Rockstar Energy drift team has turned Toyota's homely Corolla iM into a 1,000-horsepower drifting machine. Nearly every component inside and out has been upgraded by Papadakis Racing; notably, the iM is rear-wheel drive. It will participate in Formula Drift events around the nation.    http://bit.ly/2ng6bzq

 20h

Mugen to tackle Isle of Man TT with electric motorcycle

Mugen will return to the Isle of Man TT with an electric motorcycle named Shinden Roku. Developed for the TT Zero category, the one-off bike features a carbon fiber frame and a 160-horsepower motor.    

 21h

Face-lifted Mercedes S-Class spied

Amateur spy shots have revealed the face-lifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Expected to debut as a 2018 model, the S gets minor visual updates such as a tweaked grille and new-look headlights. It will also receive more driving aids, and a brand-new straight-six engine.    http://bit.ly/2o695eG

 22h

Mugen unveils electric dirt bike

Honda tuner Mugen has unveiled an electric dirt bike named E.Rex. It's based on the CR250, but the single-cylinder engine has been replaced by a motor and a battery. It's just a concept, though Mugen is working closely with Honda to electrify the world of two-wheelers.    

 23h

Mercedes-Benz expects record sales in 2017

Mercedes-Benz is expecting another record year in 2017. "The positive sales trend continued in March," the company explained in a statement. The company's vans division is also on track to set a new record.   

 1d

Lexus previews updated NX

Lexus has published a teaser image to preview the updated NX. The crossover will make its debut next month at the Shanghai Auto Show.   

 1d

Tesla Model Y details could come as soon as next week

Following a long twitter discussion last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed up with Ars Technica, dropping a hint that details of the new Model Y could be revealed as early as next week.   http://bit.ly/2mNKRWP

 1d