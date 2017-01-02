2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar leaked

  • Updated March 1, 2017, 3:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The cabin is the most striking part of the Velar.

A leak has prematurely revealed the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar a few hours ahead of its official debut. The Velar will be presented to the public next week during the Geneva Auto Show.

The fourth member of the Range Rover lineup slots between the Evoque and the Sport. Published on Spanish site Diario Motor and quickly taken down, the pictures confirm the Velar is a stylish, road-focused model that wears a more aerodynamic evolution of Land Rover's design language. It's built on the same platform as the Jaguar F-Pace.

The cabin is the most striking part of the Velar. The infotainment system is displayed on a wide, horizontal touch screen framed by an elegant strip of chrome trim. A second touch screen mounted on the center console lets the front occupants adjust the climate control, seat, and vehicle settings. The screen replaces every single button and knob typically found in modern cars -- with the notable exception of the volume knob, which is also used to turn the screen on or off.

Technical specifications haven't been leaked. However, it's reasonable to assume the Velar will receive four-, six-, and possibly eight-cylinder engines borrowed from the Jaguar - Land Rover parts bin. An automatic transmission and four-wheel drive will both come standard.

Stay tuned, Land Rover will introduce the Velar online later today. Leftlane will be on the show floor in Geneva starting next Tuesday to bring you live images of all the action.

RELATED CARS
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Five-Door
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Coupe
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible
2016 Land Rover LR4
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Why Velar?
The name Velar wasn't chosen at random.

In 1969, Land Rover began testing the first pre-production prototypes of the original Range Rover. The off-roaders weren't camouflaged -- spy photographer wasn't a profession yet -- but the company nonetheless replaced the "Range Rover" lettering on the hood and on the tailgate with the word "velar" to fool on-lookers.

"Velar" was a made-up word derived from the Latin word velare, which means to veil or to cover. Land Rover's plan worked, and the first Range Rover took the public and the press by surprise when it debuted in 1970.

Now

Smart to unveil two limited-edition models in Geneva

In lieu of a noteworthy debut, Daimler's smart division will travel to next month's Geneva Auto Show to introduce limited-edition variants of the fortwo and the forfour.    

 38m

Mercedes-Benz showcases first electric van

Mercedes-Benz is looking back at the very first electric van it built. Unveiled 45 years ago, the LE 306-based van had up to 62 miles of range and it topped out at about 50 mph. Its 22-kWh battery pack weighed nearly 2,000 pounds, but it could be swapped out in a few minutes.    

 1h

Land Rover Range Rover Velar leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. The new model will slot between the Evoque and the Sport as a stylish, road-focused model.    http://bit.ly/2mc7yTk

 2h

Ferrari dealers accused of rolling back odometers

A lawsuit filed in a Florida court accuses Ferrari dealerships of using a purpose-designed device to roll back odometers to zero. Allegedly known as the Deis Tester, the device is built by Ferrari and sold to dealers all around the world. It has been available since 2010.    http://bit.ly/2m7cfxO

 23h

Porsche Cayman-fighting Alpine A110 debuts

Renault's Alpine division has published the first official images of the new A110. Technical specifications will be announced next week during the Geneva Auto Show.    

 1d

Electric Corvette hits 209 mph

An electric sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette built by a Maryland-based firm has hit a top speed of 209 mph. It also covered a standing mile at 190.4 mph, according to Motor Authority.    http://bit.ly/2m6vyay

 1d

Mitsubishi unveils Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi has introduced the Eclipse Cross ahead of its debut at the Geneva Auto Show. In the U.S., the model will come with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a CVT. Deliveries will kick off later this year.    

 1d

Electric Honda Clarity to offer 80-mile range?

The electric version of the Honda Clarity won't make a splash when it arrives. A recent report finds it will offer just 80 miles of range, a figure that will make it one of the shortest-range EVs on the market.    http://bit.ly/2ljeycR

 1d

Electric Bentley SUV possible

Bentley could expand its lineup with an electric SUV, company officials have confirmed. Positioned below the Bentayga, the yet-unnamed EV would lure new buyers into showrooms. However, it would kill the production version of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept.    http://bit.ly/2mlJsWJ

 1d

Peugeot unveils Geneva-bound Instinct concept

Peugeot has introduced a new concept named Instinct. It's a fully connected shooting brake equipped with Samsung's Artik IoT platform, self-driving tech, and a 300-horsepower PHEV drivetrain.   http://bit.ly/2mlHTZ5

 2d