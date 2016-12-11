2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe leaked

  • Updated December 11, 2016, 4:39 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The two-door E will debut next month in Detroit.

A leaked brochure has prematurely revealed the all-new 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe ahead of its official debut at next year's Detroit Auto Show.

Published by Belgian website AutoTijd, the photos reveal the E-Class Coupe gets a sportier look that's heavily inspired by the two-door variants of the C-Class and the S-Class. Its front end falls in line with Mercedes' current design language, while its back end gets the same horizontal tail lamps as virtually every Coupe-badged model in the Mercedes catalog.

The cabin is largely carried over from the E-Class sedan, though the brochure shows air vents with a stylish design we haven't seen on the E before. The infotainment system is displayed on a 12.3-inch, high-resolution screen, and a second screen can replace the instrument cluster at an extra cost.

The brochure also confirms technical specifications. At launch, the Euro-spec model will be offered in four variants named E220d, E200, E300, and E400 4Matic.

The E220d is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes 194 horsepower at 3,800 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. The oil-burner sends the E220d from zero to 62 mph in 7.4 seconds.

Next up is the E200, which gets a gasoline-burning 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. The E300 benefits from an upgraded version of the four tweaked to pump out 180 horses and 272 pound-feet of twist. The E200 and the E300 hit 62 mph from a standstill in 7.8 and 6.4 seconds, respectively.

Get More Car Info

Finally, the E400 4Matic gets Mercedes' familiar 3.0-liter V6. In this application it makes 245 horsepower from 5,250 to 6,000 rpm and 354 pound-feet of torque from 1,600 to 4,000 rpm. It performs the benchmark zero-to-62 sprint in 5.3 seconds.

All models ship with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The first three come standard with rear-wheel drive, while the range-topper offers all-wheel drive. An earlier report claims a performance-oriented model named E50 will round out the lineup, but the coupe won't spawn a full-blown AMG-built model with a V8 under the hood.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil the 2018 E-Class Coupe online next week. The model will greet the public for the first time in Detroit, and it will go on sale a few months later.

RELATED CONTENT
Mercedes-Benz teases new E-Class Coupe [Video]
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 19h