2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe leaked

The two-door E will debut next month in Detroit.

A leaked brochure has prematurely revealed the all-new 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe ahead of its official debut at next year's Detroit Auto Show.

Published by Belgian website AutoTijd, the photos reveal the E-Class Coupe gets a sportier look that's heavily inspired by the two-door variants of the C-Class and the S-Class. Its front end falls in line with Mercedes' current design language, while its back end gets the same horizontal tail lamps as virtually every Coupe-badged model in the Mercedes catalog.

The cabin is largely carried over from the E-Class sedan, though the brochure shows air vents with a stylish design we haven't seen on the E before. The infotainment system is displayed on a 12.3-inch, high-resolution screen, and a second screen can replace the instrument cluster at an extra cost.

The brochure also confirms technical specifications. At launch, the Euro-spec model will be offered in four variants named E220d, E200, E300, and E400 4Matic.

The E220d is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes 194 horsepower at 3,800 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. The oil-burner sends the E220d from zero to 62 mph in 7.4 seconds.

Next up is the E200, which gets a gasoline-burning 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. The E300 benefits from an upgraded version of the four tweaked to pump out 180 horses and 272 pound-feet of twist. The E200 and the E300 hit 62 mph from a standstill in 7.8 and 6.4 seconds, respectively.

Finally, the E400 4Matic gets Mercedes' familiar 3.0-liter V6. In this application it makes 245 horsepower from 5,250 to 6,000 rpm and 354 pound-feet of torque from 1,600 to 4,000 rpm. It performs the benchmark zero-to-62 sprint in 5.3 seconds.

All models ship with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The first three come standard with rear-wheel drive, while the range-topper offers all-wheel drive. An earlier report claims a performance-oriented model named E50 will round out the lineup, but the coupe won't spawn a full-blown AMG-built model with a V8 under the hood.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil the 2018 E-Class Coupe online next week. The model will greet the public for the first time in Detroit, and it will go on sale a few months later.