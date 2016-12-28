2018 Toyota C-HR gets factory body kits in Japan

Is a sportier C-HR right around the corner?

Toyota has introduced a pair of factory body kits for the 2018 C-HR , the new subcompact crossover it unveiled last month during the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The body kits were designed with input from Toyota Racing Development (TRD), a performance-oriented division that develops a wide range of products ranging from simple add-ons such as spoilers to off-roaders like the 4Runner TRD Pro. The first kit adds a piano black panel on the front end, a lower front bumper with a wide air dam, plastic cladding over the wheel arches and on the rocker panels, as well as a roof-mounted spoiler. 16-inch alloy wheels and red mud flaps all around add a finishing touch to the sporty, rally-inspired look.

The second body kit brings rocker panel and bumper extensions that lower the C-HR to within a few inches off the ground. The kits give the soft-roader a different personality; they also add credibility to the rumors that claim Toyota is seriously considering building a hotter C-HR aimed directly at the Nissan Juke Nismo.

RELATED CARS 2017 Toyota Camry 2017 Toyota Prius v 2017 Toyota Highlander 2017 Toyota Sequoia 2017 Toyota 4Runner 2017 Toyota Mirai 2017 Toyota Tacoma 2017 Toyota Avalon 2017 Toyota Corolla 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

As of writing, the two body kits are only available on the Japanese market. Toyota hasn't revealed if they'll be available in the United States when the C-HR arrives in showrooms in time for the 2018 model year.