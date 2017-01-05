2019 BMW 4 GT getting electric drivetrain?

  • May 14, 2017, 4:34 am
  • May 14, 2017, 4:34 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The battery-powered 4 will be BMW's answer to the Tesla Model 3.

BMW hopes an electric version of the upcoming 4 Series GT will become Tesla's worst nightmare.

The 4 Series GT will be a new addition to the company's portfolio of models. It will replace both the 3 Series GT and the 4 Series Gran Coupe, a move that reflects BMW's desire to offer fewer nameplates by axing niche models.

Insiders told British magazine Autocar the 4 Series GT will be to the standard 4 Series coupe what the Audi A5 Sportback is to the regular A5. It will be sportier than the 3 Series, and more spacious than the coupe it borrows its name from. It will take the form of a four-door, five-seater model with a fastback-like roof line and a large hatch.
The electric model will boast about 350 horsepower and at least 311 miles of range. A 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack will store electricity. BMW hasn't decided if the model will rely on a single electric motor mounted up front, or if it will receive a motor over each each axle.

BMW will introduce the battery-powered 4 Series GT in 2019, and the model is tentatively scheduled to go on sale the following year. Pricing information hasn't been released yet, but it will need to start in the vicinity of $35,000 to compete head-to-head against the Tesla Model 3.

RELATED CARS
2017 BMW i3
2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe
2016 BMW M6
2017 BMW i8
2015 BMW M5
2017 BMW M4 Convertible
2016 BMW M6 Convertible
2017 BMW M4
2017 BMW M3
2016 BMW X6 M

The 4 Series GT will also get gasoline and hybrid powertrains, so buyers who aren't interested in going full electric will have several other options to choose from.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Ford nearly raced a Mustang in Le Mans

Ford Performance tried building a hot-rodded Mustang capable of winning at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, according to Autoblog. The project was scrapped because the race car "was no longer a Mustang." The team went back to the drawing board and began developing the GT.   

 14h

Two cars get zero stars in Latin NCAP test

The Chevrolet Onix and the Kia Rio Sedan have both received a zero-star crash test rating in Latin America. Notably, the Rio Sedan still doesn't come standard with airbags and ABS.   

 16h

Icon's '73 Volkswagen Thing packs an electric surprise

California-based Icon has turned a 1973 Volkswagen Thing into a quick, silent electric car. It looks fully stock, but the 1.6-liter flat-four has been replaced by a 180-horsepower electric motor.   http://bit.ly/2qCYaL8

 18h

Lease returns to flood used market

Low-mileage, late-model vehicles are about to flood used car dealerships thanks to recent years of record high new-car sales. Reuters reports that as many as 12 million leased vehicles will be returned by the end of 2019--good news for used-car dealers; bad news for automakers who want to brand-new cars into the hands of consumers.   http://reut.rs/2qAuaji

 1d

FCA recalls more than a million trucks for a software defect

FCA is recalling 1.25 million Ram pickups from model years 2013 through 2016 due to faulty software which can disable side air bag and seat belt pretensioner systems in the event of a rollover accident. The defect has been linked to two injuries and one death, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2qzK25v

 1d

Hyundai and Kia recalls validate Korean whistleblower

South Korean officials have ordered a recall of several Hyundai and Kia models due to faulty parking brake light wiring, Reuters reports. The recall validates claims made by a former-employee-turned-whistleblower who initially reported the defect. Government officials are now investigating the company for a potential cover-up.   http://reut.rs/2r9somi

 1d

Million-plus-dollar Koenigsegg hypercar crashes during test

A Koenigsegg Agera RS bound for a United States customer crashed during its shakedown testing in Trollhattan, Sweden, yesterday. Koenigsegg released a statement confirming the crash and subsequent hospitalization of the driver and passenger (both of whom were treated and released). The boutique builder believes the 1,100-plus-horsepower hypercar is fundamentally salvageable.   http://bit.ly/2raaX52

 1d

Lamborghini Urus to get 650 horsepower

Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's research and development department, has shed insight into the upcoming Urus SUV. At launch, the first high-riding Raging Bull of the 21st century will get a twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at approximately 650 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi

 1d

Honda Civic Type R gets EPA ratings

The Honda Civic Type R returns an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg in a mixed cycle.   

 1d

BMW launches wireless charger for 530e

BMW has introduced a wireless charger for the 530e plug-in hybrid. Designed to be used inside or outside, it tops up the 9.2-kWh battery pack in about three and a half hours.   

 1d