2019 BMW 4 GT getting electric drivetrain?

BMW hopes an electric version of the upcoming 4 Series GT will become Tesla's worst nightmare.

The 4 Series GT will be a new addition to the company's portfolio of models. It will replace both the 3 Series GT and the 4 Series Gran Coupe, a move that reflects BMW's desire to offer fewer nameplates by axing niche models.

Insiders told British magazine Autocar the 4 Series GT will be to the standard 4 Series coupe what the Audi A5 Sportback is to the regular A5. It will be sportier than the 3 Series, and more spacious than the coupe it borrows its name from. It will take the form of a four-door, five-seater model with a fastback-like roof line and a large hatch.

The electric model will boast about 350 horsepower and at least 311 miles of range. A 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack will store electricity. BMW hasn't decided if the model will rely on a single electric motor mounted up front, or if it will receive a motor over each each axle.

BMW will introduce the battery-powered 4 Series GT in 2019, and the model is tentatively scheduled to go on sale the following year. Pricing information hasn't been released yet, but it will need to start in the vicinity of $35,000 to compete head-to-head against the Tesla Model 3.

The 4 Series GT will also get gasoline and hybrid powertrains, so buyers who aren't interested in going full electric will have several other options to choose from.