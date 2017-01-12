210-hp Toyota Yaris to debut in Geneva

  • Updated January 12, 2017, 5:13 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Yaris hot hatch ushers in a new look that will trickle down to the entire Yaris lineup.

Toyota has published the first official images of the long-awaited Yaris hot hatch. The yet-unnamed model will make its debut in March at the Geneva Auto Show.

Power is provided by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine tuned to provide 210 horsepower, a figure that makes the hatchback more powerful than the Ford Fiesta ST, its closest rival. That's all we know about the high-performance Yaris, and Toyota won't announce full technical specifications until the Geneva show opens its doors.

The extra power is complemented by a revised suspension system and bigger brakes on all four corners. Visually, the model adopts a more muscular look defined by a specific front bumper with a black air dam and red trim, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear diffuser with a central exhaust tip. 17-inch alloy wheels come standard.

The WRC-inspired Yaris inaugurates the new look that every member of the lineup will adopt in the coming months. Up front, it gets a revised bumper that brings it in line with Toyota's current design language. Out back, it receives horizontal tail lamps that stretch into the hatch.

Get More Car Info

We'll be live in Geneva to bring you more details about the updated Yaris as soon as they're released. The U.S.-spec model is expected to receive the same face-lift detailed above, but it's too early to tell whether the rally-bred hot hatch will be sold on our shores.

  

