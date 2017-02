5,000 Lyft drivers take advantage of GM rental program

The pilot program allows prospective drivers to obtain acceptable vehicles without a formal lease or purchase.

General Motors' short-term rental program for Lyft drivers, known as Express Drive , has reportedly expanded to serve thousands of customers.The pilot project allows drivers to obtain an acceptable vehicle without signing a formal lease or seeking financing. Lyft requires drivers to use their own four-door vehicle that is from the 2004 model year or newer, which serves as a potential roadblock for prospective drivers who do not already own such a car.With initial availability limited to Chicago and Detroit before rolling out to Boston, Washington DC, Baltimore and other markets, Express Drive now includes a fleet of around 5,000 vehicles, according to The Detroit News The company is said to have allocated a few hundred Chevrolet Bolt EVs for its Express Drive fleet as it launches in San Francisco and Los Angeles. The electric cars will be among hundreds of new cars added to the growing fleet each week.Express Drive is one of several short-term rental programs now available to Uber and Lyft drivers. It is available on a weekly basis, covering insurance and maintenance but requiring drivers to pay milage-based fees. GM is said to be exploring a flat-rate model with unlimited mileage sometime next year.