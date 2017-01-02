500-horsepower Jaguar XE in the works?

Most Discussed
GMC: 75 percent of Yukon buyers get Denali model
The Denali trim level is a big money-maker for GMC, according to Motor Authority. 75 percent of Yukon buyers and 50 percent of Sierra HD customers get the Denali package, which brings premium features like a specific grille and leather upholstery. http://bit.ly/2kT5Ouw
Toyota reduces RAV4 Hybrid price
Toyota has made the RAV4 Hybrid more affordable in a bid to boost sales. The gas-electric crossover now starts at $37,320, about $5,000 more than the entry-level RAV4. http://bit.ly/2ltglzy
Jaguar planning M3 rival?
Jaguar could give the BMW M3 a run for its money with a hot-rodded XE. The SVR--badged model will arrive with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine rated at 500 horsepower, according to British magazine Auto Express. An eight-speed automatic transmission will transfer the eight-cylinder's torque to all four wheels.
Next Honda Civic Type R to break cover in Geneva
Honda will introduce the next-generation Civic Type R at the Geneva Auto Show. Rumors indicate it will receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at over 300 horsepower. This time around, the Type R will be sold in the United States. http://bit.ly/2lqGIGD
BMW M2 Performance Edition specs leaked?
BMW is planning a limited-edition version of the M2 named Performance Edition, according to leaked documents. It gets more basic features like manually-adjustable, non-heated seats, and it receives a handful of model-specific components such as a performance exhaust system with titanium tips and a firmer suspension. There are no mechanical upgrades to report, according to Bimmerpost. http://bit.ly/2kQpYVQ
Lamborghini Huracan Performante to break cover in Geneva
Lamborghini will introduce the Huracan Performante in Geneva next month. It will make extensive use of a new material named Forged Composites that was developed in-house by the Raging Bull. http://bit.ly/2kQoqLJ
Chevrolet to close SS order book
Chevrolet will stop taking orders for the SS in the coming weeks, according to GM Authority. Rumors claimed the four-door muscle car would be sent off with a limited-edition high-performance model, but it doesn't look like Chevrolet is planning anything special. A replacement is not in the works. http://bit.ly/2kQbsNV
Virginia wants to fine left-lane hoggers
Virginia lawmakers have passed a bill that makes hogging the left lane -- also known as the passing lane -- an offense. Drivers caught using the left lane improperly will face a minimum fine of $250. The state's governor hasn't signed the bill yet, but it's expected to get his approval. http://bit.ly/2kQhNZG