Acura CDX crossover could reach U.S.

Sold only in China, the CDX is based on the Honda HR-V.

Acura executives are debating whether to sell the entry-level CDX crossover in the United States.The CDX is a badge-engineered version of the Honda HR-V that's currently built and sold exclusively in China. Unveiled last year at the Beijing Auto Show, it's equipped with an evolution of the Civic's turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that shifts through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its compact dimensions are a boon in crowded Chinese cities, while its upmarket design attracts younger buyers.The formula could also work in the U.S., according to Acura."It's a model that interests a lot of our people, so we have our R&D guys looking into the possibility," revealed Jon Ikeda, Acura's U.S. vice president, in an interview with WardsAuto . However, he warned selling the CDX on our shores "is not as simple as just shipping it over here" because new car regulations are different on both sides of the Pacific.Certain parts of the CDX would need to be re-engineered for the model to comply with EPA and DOT regulations. What remains to be seen is whether the crossover would be imported from China, or if U.S.-spec models would be built elsewhere. Chinese-built cars were once a taboo here, but companies like Volvo, Buick, and Cadillac have opened the floodgates in recent years.The U.S.-spec Acura CDX could arrive during the 2018 model year if it gets the proverbial green light from management. If it lands here, its main rivals will be the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Infiniti QX30