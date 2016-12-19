Jay Leno was among the first in line, receiving chassis no. 0003 clad in Curva Red paint.
The segments highlight the NSX production line at Honda's Marysville, Ohio, factory where advanced robots help weld the car's space frame and a team of 16 technicians completes final hand assembly.
Aside from the brief videos, early buyers also receive a 1:18 scale model that also matches their chosen exterior hue, interior scheme and individual installed accessories such as brake calipers and carbon-fiber components.
