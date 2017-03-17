Acura teases refreshed TLX for New York debut

  • Updated March 28, 2017, 10:27 am
  •         by Justin King

The revised TLX features more aggressive styling inspired by the Acura Precision Concept.

Acura has released the first teaser picture for its refreshed TLX, due to make its formal debut next month in New York.

The single darkened image reveals the brand's new diamond pentagon grille, first presented on the futuristic Precision Concept before heading to the production 2017 MDX.

The company promises the revised TLX will feature a more aggressive, sporty and alluring look than the current model. The teaser matches the updated TLX that was spotted by spy photographers earlier this year.

"The 2018 TLX will receive new styling elements that ratchet up its emotion and reflect Acura's focus on Precision Crafted Performance," said Acura VP and general manager Jon Ikeda. "Acura customers embraced the MDX when we raised its game with bold, new styling, and we're pumped to show how we're elevating the TLX experience."

The TLX has been struggling in a crossover-dominated market, with sales down by more than 21 percent in 2016.

