Airbus, Italdesign show PopUp modular flying car concept

  • Updated March 21, 2017, 5:25 pm
  •         by Justin King

Some technologies are not yet 'mature' enough for production, but the idea is said to be technically feasible.

AirBus and Italdesign recently unveiled a unique flying car concept, known as the Pop.Up.


Shown publicly for the first time in Geneva, the Pop.Up takes a modular approach rather than combining all driving and flying hardware into a single vehicle. It appears to take inspiration from intermodal freight transportation, containing passengers in a small two-seat capsule that connects either to wheels or a multi-rotor system.

An artificial intelligence platform helps determine the fastest travel method to reach a destination, choosing either the ground or air module depending on traffic, costs, ridesharing demands or other considerations. Piloting and driving is handled entirely autonomously, achieving Level 5 operation that never requires the human passengers to take over.

When congestion is high, the carbon-fiber capsule is automatically attached to a 5x44-meter air module powered by eight counter-rotating rotors. In other situations, the capsule is simply attached to a set of wheels for trips around a city. Both drive modules are powered by onboard batteries.

Battery energy density is not quite ready to make such vehicles a production reality in the near term. Automakers are also years away from achieving Level 5 autonomy on the road, while a multi-rotor VTOL aircraft will require a higher level of development than traditional autopilot systems to handle complex urban environments.

"While Pop.Up relies on future technologies that are not yet mature enough, such as electric propulsion and sense-and-avoid technology, the basic idea of the vehicle is feasible," Airbus project contributor Marius Bebesel told Electric Vehicle Research.

Airbus is working on actual demonstrator vehicles that are expected to be flying in the next few years.



Now

Say goodbye to the Aston Martin Rapide

Aston Martin's four-door "coupe" is on the chopping block. CEO Dr. Andy Palmer told Motoring that the demise of the V12-powered luxury cruiser will make way for a new electrified offering, with the new DBX and Lagonda picking up the slack on the gasoline-powered front.    http://bit.ly/2o0ulPh

 7h

Pink Floyd drummer crashes McLaren F1

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has crashed his McLaren F1 GTR at the 75th Goodwood Members' Meeting. The 73-year old emerged from the crash without any serious injuries, but the F1 GTR will need extensive repairs.    http://bit.ly/2nZg5Gr

 12h

BMW iPerformance to take center stage in NY

BMW will showcase its eco-friendly iPerformance models at the New York Auto Show. The company's display will center around the 530e, the 740e, the 330e, and the X5 xDrive40e.   

 13h

Jaguar building F-Type GT4?

Jaguar is designing a race car in-house for the first time over 50 years, according to a recent report. A wealthy customer has commissioned the development of a GT4-spec F-Type that will hit the track in the not-too-distant future.   http://bit.ly/2nZ2mzt

 13h

Piech to sell stake in Porsche SE?

Ferdinand Piech will sell his 14.7 percent stake in Porsche SE, according to a new report. The stake is valued at $1.2 billion.    http://bit.ly/2nZe519

 14h

New TVR shown to buyers

TVR's long-awaited new sports car is almost ready for production, and it was secretly shown to a group of hand-picked customers. It's expected to make its official debut in September, but as of writing it doesn't sound like a U.S.-spec variant is in the works.    http://bit.ly/2nvu5es

 14h

BBC planning new season of Top Gear America

Eight new episodes of Top Gear America will air before the end of the year. The rebooted show will feature actor William Fichtner, drag racer Antron Brown, and British auto journalist Tom Ford.    http://bbc.in/2nvnYa5

 15h

Jaguar Land Rover applies for nearly 30 trademarks

Jaguar Land Rover recently filed 29 trademark applications for what appear to be model names and variants of them (along with what could possibly be some brand lifestyle products), reports AutoGuide. The names hint at what are likely upcoming electrified vehicles (denoted by "i" names) and a couple of new potential sports car models (P-Type, T-Type). Some others, such as "Westminster," could potentially denote special-edition models or unique trim packages.   http://bit.ly/2nXdGMy

 1d

UK government pledges sizable hydrogen investment

The UK government has pledged a £23-million investment in hydrogen fueling infrastructure. According to Autocar, the funding will encourage both the construction of new facilities and partnerships with existing hydrogen-fuel projects.   http://bit.ly/2nXhKwp

 1d

2017 Honda Clarity FCV: Our Take

"If fuel cells are the distant future of motor vehicle propulsion, the Clarity (like the Toyota Mirai) is a big step in that direction. That it also passes for reasonable transportation is a huge bonus."   http://bit.ly/2nVT33n

 1d