Alfa Giulia platform to underpin a dozen FCA models

The Giorgio architecture will be used by Jeep, Maserati, Dodge, and Chrysler.

The rear-wheel drive Giorgio platform that underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia (pictured) will spawn up to a dozen models in the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) catalog.

Company boss Sergio Marchionne confirmed the architecture will be used by "the whole Maserati development beyond 2018." While he declined to go into more specific details, an anonymous source familiar with FCA's product plan gave industry trade journal Automotive News a clearer idea of what to expect.

The next Ghibli and Quattroporte will both ride on the same platform as the Giulia. The architecture is modular, so it will also underpin the next-generation GranTurismo, the production version of the Alfieri concept, and even a new crossover positioned below the Levante.

On this side of the pond, a modified version of the Giorgio platform will be found under the replacements for the Dodge Charger, Challenger, Journey, and Durango, and the Chrysler 300. A new, yet-unnamed Dodge mid-size model will also use the Giulia's bones.

Finally, large Jeep models like the next Grand Cherokee will be Giorgio-based. The exception is the Grand Wagoneer, which is expected to share its body-on-frame architecture with the next-gen Ram truck.

Re-launching Alfa Romeo is an incredibly costly process, and Marchionne is eager to save money whenever possible. Sharing the platform across several brands will help FCA benefit from economies of scale.

"The investment in Alfa Romeo and certainly the technical investment in the architecture was something that was designed to benefit more than Alfa. I'm happy that we have finally found clarity of thought in the extension of these architectures well beyond Alfa," explained FCA's top executive.

Fiat won't get its own version of the platform because it doesn't need to build a large, rear-wheel drive model. Lancia won't get to use it, either, because it's living out the last few years -- if not months -- of its life.

