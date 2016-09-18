Alfa: No replacements for compact hatchbacks

  • Updated March 16, 2017, 5:16 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Alfa's plan to launch six new models by 2020 has derailed.

Alfa Romeo's plan to re-invent itself by launching six new models before 2020 has derailed, the company has confirmed.

The MiTo and the Giulietta -- models introduced in 2008 and 2010, respectively -- were initially set to spawn at least one replacement that would compete in the same segment as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the BMW 1 Series. However, company boss Reid Bigland has confirmed those plans have been put on ice.

"The European market will be a consideration, but we'll take quite strongly Asia and North America [into consideration too]. In China and North America, the compact segments are small," he told British magazine Autocar during an interview on the sidelines of last week's Geneva Auto Show.

Production of both hatchbacks will continue "for the foreseeable future," according to Bigland, but it sound like neither model will get a direct replacement. Instead, the next new Alfa Romeo model will be a crossover positioned either directly above or directly below the Stelvio. Company officials still haven't made up their mind, which suggests the soft-roader is still at least a couple of years from arriving in showrooms.

A product plan published in September of last year reveals Alfa's renaissance will include coupe and convertible variants of the Giulia, as well as a bigger sedan aimed directly at the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Whether those models are still on track for production is up in the air.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta pictured. Photo by Ronan Glon.

