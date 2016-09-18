Alfa: No replacements for compact hatchbacks

Most Discussed
Old Volkswagen Tiguan to stick around
Volkswagen unveiled a new Tiguan earlier this year, but the original model isn't about to retire. The company has confirmed first-gen Tiguan will stick around in the foreseeable future as an entry-level crossover. http://bit.ly/2ncVPEO
Germany ends probe into FCA diesels
Germany has agreed to end its investigation into FCA diesels that allegedly don't comply with emissions regulations. Consequently, FCA will not have to recall certain Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo, and Jeep Renegade models fitted with the 2.0-liter MultiJet engine. http://bit.ly/2nHwG1F
Hyundai previews 275-hp i30 N
A new teaser video previews the Hyundai i30 N. The company's first true hot hatch is expected to arrive before the end of the year with a 275-horsepower turbo four under the hood. http://bit.ly/2nHE5hm
Audi announces six RS model
Audi will introduce six new RS-badged models by the end of next year. These include a new RS4 Avant, the first-ever RS5 Sportback, and the RS5 convertible. http://bit.ly/2nHzQlL
Lucid Air to list from $52,500
The Lucid Air sedan, a direct rival to the Tesla Model S, will carry a base price of $60,000 ($52,500 after federal tax credits) when it hits the market in 2018. http://bit.ly/2nFG2uC
Audi Q4 to launch in 2019
Audi will launch a new compact crossover called the Q4 in 2019. It'll compete against the BMW X4. http://bit.ly/2nEUl2I
McLaren 650S destroyed in collision with utility pole
Police allege the 23-year-old driver was drunk when he took the 650S Spider out for a fateful cruise around a Lake Ontario waterfront neighborhood, where the speed limit was likely just 25 mph. http://bit.ly/2nER0kb
Audi CEO says his home has not been raided
"I have all along supported efforts to clear up the diesel issue at Audi," he said at a news conference attended by Reuters. http://reut.rs/2na5Q5r