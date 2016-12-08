Alfa Romeo Giulia to start at $38,990

The flagship Quadrifoglio variant commands $73,595.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced US pricing for the Alfa Romeo Giulia lineup.

The Italian sedan will start at $38,990 (including $995 freight) for the base model, powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque. It is claimed to reach 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, eventually reaching 149 mph. Leather seating with 10-way adjustable front seats is standard, along with bi-xenon headlamps and LED daytime running lights.

Stepping up to the Ti edition raises the entry price to $40,990. The extra cash pays for 18-inch wheels, wood interior accents, an 8.8-inch infotainment display and a heated steering wheel, among other upgrades.

Alfa's optional Q4 all-wheel-drive system can be added to the base model or the Ti package for an extra $2,000.

RELATED CARS 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

For the ultimate in performance capabilities, buyers can opt for the flagship Quadrifoglio edition for $73,595. Powered by a 2.9-liter bi-turbo V6 with 505 horsepower, the sedan is said to launch to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. The package also boasts plenty of carbon fiber, adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes and 19-inch aluminum wheels.

The basic Giulia and Ti will arrive in showrooms by January, after the Quadrifoglio lands this month.