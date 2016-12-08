Alfa Romeo Giulia to start at $38,990

  • Updated December 8, 2016, 3:32 pm
  •         by Justin King

The flagship Quadrifoglio variant commands $73,595.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced US pricing for the Alfa Romeo Giulia lineup.

The Italian sedan will start at $38,990 (including $995 freight) for the base model, powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque. It is claimed to reach 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, eventually reaching 149 mph. Leather seating with 10-way adjustable front seats is standard, along with bi-xenon headlamps and LED daytime running lights.

Stepping up to the Ti edition raises the entry price to $40,990. The extra cash pays for 18-inch wheels, wood interior accents, an 8.8-inch infotainment display and a heated steering wheel, among other upgrades.

Alfa's optional Q4 all-wheel-drive system can be added to the base model or the Ti package for an extra $2,000.

RELATED CARS
2017 Alfa Romeo 4C
2017 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

For the ultimate in performance capabilities, buyers can opt for the flagship Quadrifoglio edition for $73,595. Powered by a 2.9-liter bi-turbo V6 with 505 horsepower, the sedan is said to launch to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. The package also boasts plenty of carbon fiber, adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes and 19-inch aluminum wheels.

The basic Giulia and Ti will arrive in showrooms by January, after the Quadrifoglio lands this month.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h