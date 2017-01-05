Alfa Romeo prices 2018 Stelvio

  • May 10, 2017, 10:23 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Alfa has announced pricing for its new SUV model.

Alfa Romeo has announced pricing for its all-new 2018 Stelvio SUV. The Stelvio joins the Giulia sedan as Alfa's second modern mainstream model for the United States market.

Pricing for the Stelvio will start from $41,995. Included in that price of entry is remote start with passive entry, bi-xenon headlights, dual-exhaust outlets, 18-inch wheels, carbon fiber driveshaft, flat-bottom steering wheel and a 7-inch infotainment system.

Alfa will offer a Sport package for the base Stelvio for $1,800 that adds 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, colored brake calipers and black exterior accents. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be offered as an optional upgrade for the Stelvio.

Stepping up to the $43,995 Stelvio Ti brings 19-inch wheels, genuine interior wood accents, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen, heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Two packages are available for the Stelvio Ti — Sport and Lusso. The Sport package adds 20-inch wheels, a sportier suspension, sports seats, paddle shifters, sport steering wheel and black exterior accents. The Lusso package nets 19-inch wheels, Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, leather-covered dash and a "luxury" steering wheel. Each package carries an MSRP of $2,500.

Both the Stelvio and Stelvio Ti are powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine developing 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to the ground via an eight-speed automatic transmission and Alfa's Q4 all-wheel drive system. Alfa Romeo says the Stelvio can scoot from 0-60 in 5.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 144mph.

"The all-new Stelvio further highlights and expands Alfa Romeo's return to North America with a premium mid-size SUV that truly stands apart in the segment," said Reid Bigland, Head of Alfa Romeo. "As an SUV that could only be born in Italy, the entire Stelvio lineup delivers class-leading power, exceptional driving dynamics, standard all-wheel drive, advanced technologies, gorgeous Italian design and a race-inspired driving experience, available starting from $41,995 MSRP."

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Stelvio Ti will go on sale later this summer. Both models will be subject to a $995 destination charge. Alfa will announce pricing for the high-performance Stelvio Quadrifoglio at a later date.

