Alfa Romeo to introduce Giulia coupe in Geneva?

  • Updated February 2, 2017, 4:20 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Giulia Sprint will be joined by a convertible model named Giulia Spider.

Alfa Romeo's first four-seater coupe in seven years will break cover next month during the Geneva Auto Show, according to industry rumors.

The two-door will receive the historic Giulia Sprint nameplate, according to Australian website Motoring, and it will compete in the same segment as the BMW 4 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe. Alfa is taking a modular approach to building cars, so the Sprint will share its rear-wheel drive platform with the Giulia sedan (pictured) and the Stelvio crossover.

In the U.S., the Giulia Sprint will launch with a turbocharged, direct-injected 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to provide 276 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive will come standard, and all-wheel drive will be offered at an extra cost.

The Fiat-owned brand is prepared for a tussle in the track-ready coupe segment. The range-topping Sprint Quadrifoglio will get a twin-turbocharged, 2.9-liter V6 rated at 505 horsepower. That will be enough grunt to send the coupe from zero to 60 mph in under four seconds.

The Giulia Sprint will quickly be joined by a convertible model named Giulia Spider. Both models are tentatively scheduled to arrive in showrooms in about a year.

Alfa Romeo hasn't commented on the rumor, so we'll have to wait until the Geneva show opens its doors to find out what will be on display on the company's stand.

Photo by Ronan Glon.

  

