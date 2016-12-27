An engineer who asked to remain anonymous told Australian website Motoring that a brand new WRX STI won't arrive until 2020 at the earliest because the current model is only a couple of years old.
"It's not the cost, but everything goes through a production cycle. You can't shorten that production cycle, there's many things to consider such as durability testing and likewise. It's not as simple as taking the turbo engine out of one car and presto, off you go. You're talking about complete suspension tune and a development team. It's a big process," affirmed the engineer.
The updated model will consequently receive an improved version of the current car's turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four engine, and it will benefit from a few visual tweaks that will bring it in line with Subaru's newest design language.
The next WRX STI will debut at a major auto show in the coming months. It will arrive in showrooms in time for the 2018 model year.
Note: Japan-only Subaru WRX STI S4 tS pictured.
