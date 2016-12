Subaru is preparing to introduce an updated version of the WRX STI. However, a new report coming out of Australia reveals the Japanese brand will stop short of a full redesign.The updated Impreza that's expected to debut next year will be an evolution of the current car (pictured), not a brand-new model. That means it won't shift to the modular platform inaugurated recently by the 2017 Impreza , and it won't go hybrid as previously reported.An engineer who asked to remain anonymous told Australian website Motoring that a brand new WRX STI won't arrive until 2020 at the earliest because the current model is only a couple of years old."It's not the cost, but everything goes through a production cycle. You can't shorten that production cycle, there's many things to consider such as durability testing and likewise. It's not as simple as taking the turbo engine out of one car and presto, off you go. You're talking about complete suspension tune and a development team. It's a big process," affirmed the engineer.The updated model will consequently receive an improved version of the current car's turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four engine, and it will benefit from a few visual tweaks that will bring it in line with Subaru's newest design language.The next WRX STI will debut at a major auto show in the coming months. It will arrive in showrooms in time for the 2018 model year.