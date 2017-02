Alpina previews B5 ahead of Geneva debut

Germany's other hot-rodded 5 Series is taking shape

Famed BMW tuner Alpina has released a teaser video that previews the next-generation B5. Germany's other hot-rodded 5 Series will make its public debut in a few short weeks at the Geneva Auto Show.Based on the brand-new 5 Series , the B5 receives a discreet body kit that includes a deeper front bumper with a wide air dam, model-specific side skirts, and a rear diffuser. Multi-spoke wheels and four exhaust tips round out the low-key look.The next B5 will likely use a revised version of BMW's turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine tuned to produce about 600 horsepower. We know that an eight-speed automatic transmission will come standard, but it's too early to tell whether it will send the eight-cylinder's power to the rear wheels or to all four wheels.Alpina will release a second teaser video in the coming days, and we'll be on-location in Switzerland to bring you live images of the B5 as soon as it breaks cover. Sales will begin shortly after the Geneva Auto Show.While BMW hasn't shown an interest in bringing back the M5 Touring, Alpina will offer a long-roof version of the B5 in Europe. The standard 5 Series wagon just came out, so we'll have to wait a little longer to see the family-friendly model.