Alpine won't sell A110 coupe in the U.S.

  • Updated March 10, 2017, 2:51 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The company's top exec told Leftlane that overseas markets are a priority right now.

Renault's Alpine division has put an end to the rumors that claim the new, 252-horsepower A110 coupe (pictured) will battle the Porsche 718 Cayman in the United States.


"At the moment we are not planning on selling the A110 in the U.S.," company boss Bernard Ollivier told Leftlane on the sidelines of the Geneva Auto Show. "Re-launching the brand is a big project. Right now we're focusing on markets like Europe and Japan," he explained.

Though disappointing, the decision isn't a surprise. Alpine nearly entered the U.S. market in the late 1980s, but it backtracked at the last minute because Renault's American arm was crumbling. Consequently, the company is virtually unknown on this side of the pond, so luring enthusiasts into showrooms that don't exist yet would be an uphill battle.

The story is different abroad: Alpine retains a strong image in Europe and in Japan even though it just barely returned to life after spending over 20 years gathering dust in the pantheon of dead car brands. The first A110s to roll off the line will be part of a limited-edition series named Première Édition. Production is limited to 1,955 examples, and fans claimed a vast majority of them well before the coupe made its official debut.

Photo by Ronan Glon.

Now

Mercedes-Benz pickup not U.S.-bound

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck won't reach our shores after all. "The premium pickup truck [in the U.S.] is a full-size pickup truck, and the premium midsize is somewhat of a conundrum," explained company boss Dieter Zetsche.   http://bit.ly/2m6z7JC

 1h

Alpine: A110 not U.S.-bound

The rumors that indicated Alpine would sell the new A110 coupe in the United States were false. Speaking exclusively to Leftlane, company boss Bernard Ollivier confirmed there are no plans to enter the American market in the foreseeable future.    

 15h

Honda working on smaller sports car with NSX tech

Honda appears to be moving forward with a plan to build a smaller version of its Acura NSX sports car.   http://bit.ly/2m3tbRO

 17h

AM-RB 001 to be sold as Aston Martin Valkyrie

The Old Norse term translates to "chooser of the slain," granted the power to pick who will die in battle and which fallen warriors will be brought to Valhalla.   http://bit.ly/2mtXKE3

 3d

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 3d

GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.    

 4d

BMW previews 2018 X3

Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.    http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ

 4d

PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors.    http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg

 5d

Honda Civic Type R leaked

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.   

 5d

Nissan GT-R traces world's largest map

A Nissan GT-R has traced the world's largest country map by drifting on a dry lake bed. The map of India is nearly 10 miles long.    http://bit.ly/2m2stHz

 6d