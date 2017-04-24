Amazon latest tech giant to dabble in autonomous vehicles

  • April 24, 2017, 5:13 pm
  • Apr 24, 2017, 5:13 pm
  •         by Justin King

The online retailer is reportedly exploring how autonomous technology could help deliver packages.

Amazon is reportedly the latest tech giant to dabble in autonomous vehicle technology.
The dominant online retailer last year formed a team to explore how autonomous tech could help transform the delivery business, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The company is said to have no interest in developing or building autonomous vehicles. Instead, the group of around a dozen workers will closely follow industry advancements that could help reduce logistics costs.

Amazon has embraced automation to help streamline operations and reduce payroll expenses. After acquiring robot maker Kiva Systems in 2012 for $775 million, the company has built tens of thousands of warehouse robots that pick and pack products. A Business Insider report suggests the company entered 2017 with 45,000 robots working alongside around 230,000 humans.

Self-driving vehicles are viewed as a logical element for further automation of logistics processes around and beyond the warehouse, potentially including driverless semis and even final delivery to customers. Amazon's team is presumably tasked with determining if and when such technologies could make product movements cheaper or faster.

The company has not officially commented on its interest in self-driving vehicles.
