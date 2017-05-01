AMG confirms production for hybrid GT Concept sedan

  • May 1, 2017, 11:09 am
  •         by Justin King

AMG chief Tobias Moers suggests hybridization will inevitably become more common across the performance lineup.

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed plans to eventually build the GT Concept in hybrid form.
Unveiled in near-production form last month in Geneva, the GT Concept reimagines the current GT coupe as a sedan with a long fastback profile. It is expected to be built upon the company's modular MRA platform, shared with the E-Class and other models.

The sedan will make its production debut with traditional powertrain, potentially the E63's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with over 600 horsepower delivered to all four wheels. Speaking to Automotive News, AMG chief Tobias Moers promises a plug-in hybrid variant will be "not far beyond."

The executive suggests hybrids will inevitably spread throughout AMG's lineup. The company has previously hinted that even its 6.0-liter V12 will add some form of hybrid technology to reduce fuel consumption.

"We have to adapt to these new requirements and regulations, and we have to move forward and find new innovative solutions," Moers now says.

The traditionally powered GT sedan could land in showrooms as early as next year.

Images by Ronan Glon.
