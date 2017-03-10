AMG dishes out new details on upcoming Project One super car

  • Updated March 10, 2017, 11:21 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Project One's F1 engine will require a rebuild every 31,000 miles.

We're still a few months out from AMG's official unveiling of its latest super car, the Project One, but the brand's boss has dished out some new details on the F1-inspired car.


Tobias Moers, the head of AMG, has reaffirmed that Project One will come with a 1.6L turbocharged V6 straight from Formula One, but there will be a few changes to the engine to make it viable in a street-legal super car. For example, the engine's crank will be cast rather than machined. In the name of emissions, the V6's compression ratio will be reduced. And in order to allow the engine to idle at 1,200rpm rather than a race car-like 4,000rpm, AMG will have to rework the fuel injection system. The engine will, however, retain the ability to scream all the way to 11,000rpm.

Unfortunately, the V6 will also keep the racing car's maintenance schedule. That means the engine will have to be totally rebuilt after 50,000km, or just 31,000 miles.

"We have an understanding of about 50,000km," Moers said of the car's engine longevity, according to Motoring. "This OK for us. I think that's good enough."

Still, that shouldn't be much of an issue considering most owners won't be using the Project One as a daily driver. Moreover, anyone with deep enough pockets to afford the $2.4 million Project One in the first place likely won't balk at the price of a full engine rebuild.

In addition to the powertrain details, Moers also confirmed that the Project One will use an automated manual gearbox in place of a dual-clutch unit. Moers cited weight as the reason for going with an automated manual.

The Project One's gas engine will be supplemented by a pair of electric motors at the front axle. Each electric motor will provide about 163 horsepower; total system power will be in the neighborhood of 1,000 horsepower.

AMG is planning on building just 275 units of the Project One. The car will be shown for the first time at this fall's Frankfurt Motor Show. Deliveries should commence by late 2018 or early 2019.

Now

Porsche considering electric Macan

Porsche could introduce a battery-powered Macan as part of its electrification push, according to Reuters. Hybrid versions of the 911 and the 718 models are also possible in the medium-term future.    http://reut.rs/2n6MTkF

 4h

VW, Tata to collaborate in India

Volkswagen and Tata Motors will explore ways to collaborate on the growing Indian market. Czech Republic-based Skoda will represent Volkswagen in the project. More specific details will be announced in the coming months, according to the two partners.    http://bit.ly/2n6HR7P

 5h

Driven: 2017 Kia Niro

"The Niro represents part of Hyundai and Kia's assault on the Prius. And for the most part, it drives like it looks."   http://bit.ly/2n6IXR3

 5h

Dodge Challenger Demon to get 757 hp?

Dodge has released yet another teaser for the upcoming Challenger Demon. It shows a menu named Performance Pages that lets the driver monitor parameters such as torque and horsepower in real-time. The clocks are set to 7:57, which suggests the Demon will pack a 757-horsepower V8.    http://bit.ly/2n6LquP

 6h

Mercedes-Benz pickup not U.S.-bound

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck won't reach our shores after all. "The premium pickup truck [in the U.S.] is a full-size pickup truck, and the premium midsize is somewhat of a conundrum," explained company boss Dieter Zetsche.   http://bit.ly/2m6z7JC

 9h

Alpine: A110 not U.S.-bound

The rumors that indicated Alpine would sell the new A110 coupe in the United States were false. Speaking exclusively to Leftlane, company boss Bernard Ollivier confirmed there are no plans to enter the American market in the foreseeable future.    

 1d

Honda working on smaller sports car with NSX tech

Honda appears to be moving forward with a plan to build a smaller version of its Acura NSX sports car.   http://bit.ly/2m3tbRO

 1d

AM-RB 001 to be sold as Aston Martin Valkyrie

The Old Norse term translates to "chooser of the slain," granted the power to pick who will die in battle and which fallen warriors will be brought to Valhalla.   http://bit.ly/2mtXKE3

 3d

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 3d

GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.    

 4d