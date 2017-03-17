Analyst: 'Triple threat' conditions could drive down auto sales

  • April 5, 2017, 9:51 am
  • Apr 5, 2017, 9:51 am
  •         by Justin King

Rising interest rates, negative equity in vehicle loans and used vehicle price deflation are said to resemble conditions that existed in 2004.

The auto industry could experience significant sales declines this year, according to Deutsche Bank analysts.


Lackluster sales early in the year and declines in March are viewed as evidence of more trouble ahead, potentially reversing years of gains since the 2008 recession rocked the industry.

"Somewhat ominously, today's market increasingly resembles one we described in 'A Triple Threat,'" said Deutsche Bank's Rod Lache, Mike Levine and Robert Salmon, as quoted by Bloomberg. "In that report we highlighted the risks to the industry from rising rates, rising negative equity in vehicle loans and used vehicle-price deflation. This could lead to deteriorating affordability, delayed trade-in cycles, consumer shifts from new to used, diminishing credit availability and deteriorating mix/pricing."

Car 'scrappage' has dropped to approximately 11 million vehicles annually, down several million units from the number of vehicles taken off the market 10 years ago. The analysts suggest the US market could be "broadly oversupplied," leading to a self-correction that could hurt new-car sales.

Despite the gloomy outlook, Deutsche Bank expects pickup demand to continue growing this year.

Now

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 42m

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 1h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 2h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 3h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 4h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 5h

2018 Buick Regal Sportback breaks cover

Buick's next-generation Regal has arrived. Badged Sportback, it ditches the last-generation model's four-door sedan configuration and instead adopts a large hatchback. The Regal is built in Germany by Opel, and it comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbo four.    

 6h

2018 Buick Regal TourX debuts

Buick has introduced the 2018 Regal TourX, its first station wagon in about two decades. Built in Germany by Opel, it receives a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 250 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and an automatic transmission come standard.   

 7h

GM's Mary Barra is highest-paid automotive CEO

GM narrowly escaped becoming the number two automaker in the U.S. by total worth, but CEO Mary Barra is holding strong to another top honor: She's the highest-paid automotive CEO in the World, says CNN Money.   http://cnnmon.ie/2n8CuFw

 17h

First take: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster

"Even with [its] super car credentials, it's still easy to use the AMG GT C as just an ordinary car."   http://bit.ly/2n8bVAs

 19h