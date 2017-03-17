Analyst: 'Triple threat' conditions could drive down auto sales

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York
Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out. http://bit.ly/2naeotX
EU officials want to kill diesel
Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters. http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL
Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models
Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT. http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF
Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis
Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.
2018 Buick Regal TourX debuts
Buick has introduced the 2018 Regal TourX, its first station wagon in about two decades. Built in Germany by Opel, it receives a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 250 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and an automatic transmission come standard.
GM's Mary Barra is highest-paid automotive CEO
GM narrowly escaped becoming the number two automaker in the U.S. by total worth, but CEO Mary Barra is holding strong to another top honor: She's the highest-paid automotive CEO in the World, says CNN Money. http://cnnmon.ie/2n8CuFw
First take: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster
"Even with [its] super car credentials, it's still easy to use the AMG GT C as just an ordinary car." http://bit.ly/2n8bVAs