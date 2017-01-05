Analyst: Tesla Model 3 will break even at $41,000 per unit

UBS believes GM is losing around $7,400 on each Chevy Bolt, primarily because of low sales volume.

Many analysts have remained skeptical that Tesla can make a profit on the Model 3, but UBS Global Automobiles has published a new report suggesting the sedan's break-even point may be lower than previously thought.

If the estimate is accurate, the Model 3 base model would lose $2,800 at its $35,000 sticker price. The firm believes the company can make a profit if it can maintain average selling prices above $41,000, however.

The report apparently takes into consideration the component costs for the Chevrolet Bolt, according to CNBC. UBS analysts suggest GM is likely losing around $7,400 per unit, primarily because the company is not scaling up production beyond the low volume required for emissions compliance.

UBS believes the broader market may be approaching the "inflection point for demand" when the price of an electric vehicle matches that of a similar internal-combustion alternative.

RELATED CARS 2017 Tesla Model X 2016 Tesla Model S

The firm believes EVs could account for approximately 14 percent of global auto sales by 2025.