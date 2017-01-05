Analyst: Tesla Model 3 will break even at $41,000 per unit

  • May 22, 2017, 2:15 pm
  • May 22, 2017, 2:15 pm
  •         by Justin King

UBS believes GM is losing around $7,400 on each Chevy Bolt, primarily because of low sales volume.

Many analysts have remained skeptical that Tesla can make a profit on the Model 3, but UBS Global Automobiles has published a new report suggesting the sedan's break-even point may be lower than previously thought.

If the estimate is accurate, the Model 3 base model would lose $2,800 at its $35,000 sticker price. The firm believes the company can make a profit if it can maintain average selling prices above $41,000, however.

The report apparently takes into consideration the component costs for the Chevrolet Bolt, according to CNBC. UBS analysts suggest GM is likely losing around $7,400 per unit, primarily because the company is not scaling up production beyond the low volume required for emissions compliance.

UBS believes the broader market may be approaching the "inflection point for demand" when the price of an electric vehicle matches that of a similar internal-combustion alternative.

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

The firm believes EVs could account for approximately 14 percent of global auto sales by 2025.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

NY officials consider making Times Square car-free

City officials are considering making Times Square entirely car-free in the wake of the tragic incident that left one dead and 20 injured last week. "We're going to look at Times Square and see - obviously we'll look at some other key locations - if we have to do different things in our approach," said mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview with radio station WNYC.   http://reut.rs/2r8GhV5

 3h

Nissan planning electric crossover

Nissan says it will eventually add a crossover to its electric vehicle lineup.   http://bit.ly/2r92mCK

 3h

2018 Volvo XC40 spied

The 2018 Volvo XC40 will look a lot like the XC90, but the compact crossover will feature a less-luxurious interior.   http://bit.ly/2r9EU8v

 3h

Jim Hackett focused on Ford's future

"The future is not a fantasy. It's not where Bill [Ford] and I are making things up. We talk to lots of people around the world who are really smart. We're triangulating all of these forces to try to come up with a competitive set, to figure out where we're gonna play and how we're gonna win," said new Ford CEO Jim Hackett during a press conference.   

 3h

Fiat updates 500L

Fiat has updated the slow-selling 500L. The people-mover gets a new look that's more rugged, more standard equipment, and additional tech features. As of writing, the updates only apply to the 500L sold in Europe.   

 4h

Bill Ford: Mark Fields resigned last Friday

"We had a board meeting on Friday. After that, Mark and I got together and we decided it was the right time for him to resign. Only at that point did we activate Jim [Hackett] as CEO," said executive chairman Bill Ford during a press conference.   

 4h

Bill Ford: "I'm thankful for Mark Fields"

Bill Ford thanked former Ford CEO Mark Fields during a press conference. "Mark had a tremendous career at Ford and did great things. I'm very thankful for Mark."   

 4h

Official: Jim Hackett replaces Mark Fields as Ford CEO

Jim Hackett has replaced Mark Fields as Ford CEO. Reports say Fields was ousted, but the company explains he unexpectedly retired. 62-year old Hackett will work with executive chairman Bill Ford to turn the Blue Oval from a car manufacturer to a mobility provider.   

 5h

Italy's Innocenti revived

A group of Italian investors is bringing Innocenti back from the dead. Shuttered in late 1996, Innocenti was once one of the biggest automakers in Italy. The company's new mission statement is to blend Italian design with technological innovation.   http://bit.ly/2r90JVz

 6h

Mazda hints at new rotary-engined sports car

Mazda's official magazine hints a new rotary-powered sports car is on the way. Interestingly, the model might run on hydrogen. It's not expected to debut until 2020, when the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary.   http://bit.ly/2r8anaT

 7h