Analysts: Ford leads autonomous push, Uber and Honda trail

  • April 4, 2017, 3:37 pm
  • Apr 4, 2017, 3:37 pm
  •         by Justin King

The Navigant Research Leaderboard ranks 18 different companies developing automated driving systems.

Ford has received top honors in the Navigant Research Leaderboard Report, a ranking of 18 different companies developing automated driving systems.


Analysts assessed the strategy and execution of each player with ratings based on 10 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; production strategy; technology; sales, marketing and distribution; product capability; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; and staying power.

The report places Ford, GM, the Renault-Nissan Alliance, Daimler and Volkswagen Group in the top five 'leaders' spots, respectively. BMW, Waymo, Volvo/Autoliv/Zenuity, Delphi and Hyundai Motor Group round out the top 10 'contenders.'

PSA, Tesla, Toyota and ZF are in the bottom half of the ranks, while the lowest po sitions are held by Honda, Uber, nuTonomy and Baidu.

"This is an important report because Navigant takes a holistic look at what is required to bring self-driving vehicles to market at scale, looking beyond just the hardware and software development efforts that have dominated recent headlines," says Ford CTO Raj Nair.

Other analysts undoubtedly disagree with Navigant's methodology, particularly as it applies to the first companies to launch such technology. A Ford executive this week cautioned that the company might not sell fully autonomous cars directly to customers until 2031, far behind the projected timeframe projected by Tesla and other players. In the long run, however, established automakers such as Ford and GM could achieve an advantage in terms of total sales volume for autonomous-capable vehicles.

Now

First take: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster

"Even with [its] super car credentials, it's still easy to use the AMG GT C as just an ordinary car."   http://bit.ly/2n8bVAs

 1h

Tesla still behind GM in value, despite conflicting reports

After surpassing Ford as the number-two most valuable car company in America, Tesla appeared poised to topple General Motors in the top slot on Tuesday. However, despite wire service reports indicating that Tesla had actually accomplished the deed, the EV manufacturer remains second.   

 3h

Infiniti establishes Toronto-based mobility lab

Nissan's luxury arm is continuing its push into the mobility scene with a new lab in Toronto, the company announced Tuesday. Infiniti hopes to attract local entrepreneurs who can pitch new tech for future development at the global level. Established in partnership with local non-profit Multiplicity, the new lab is Infiniti's first in North America. The original opened in Hong Kong in 2015.    http://bit.ly/2nAwUXG

 5h

Tesla worth more than Ford

Tesla's market value surpassed Ford's for the first time yesterday. The California-based EV maker is worth $47.8 billion, while the Blue Oval is valued at $45.1 billion.   http://bit.ly/2nyRLe8

 6h

Ferrari hints at Formula E involvement

Ferrari has all but confirmed it's considering competing in Formula E. "We need to be involved in Formula E because electrification via hybridization is going to be part of our future," revealed company boss Sergio Marchionne.   http://bit.ly/2nyIgvp

 7h

Driven: 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country

"Volvo's new V90 Cross Country is a very, very comfortable way to get yourself, as well as your mountain bikes, kiteboards and snowshoes, to where the real excitement is found."   http://bit.ly/2ovJ8FR

 8h

Nine companies already planning to skip Frankfurt show

Nine automakers have already announced plans to sit out this year's edition of the biennial Frankfurt Auto Show. Peugeot, DS, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Nissan, Infiniti, and Mitsubishi will skip the event. More brands could join the list in the coming months.   http://bit.ly/2n6j97J

 9h

Mercedes planning two debuts in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz will introduce two new models at the Shanghai Auto Show. The first is the updated 2018 S-Class, which will inaugurate a new straight-six engine. The second is the V8-powered Mercedes-AMG GLC63.   http://bit.ly/2nySaNE

 10h

Fiat accused of using defeat device

European regulators once again have Fiat in their crosshairs. Germany's Federal Transport Authority believes it has identified a defeat device in the 500X crossover. Fiat denies the allegations.    http://bit.ly/2nyEMcs

 11h

Rollaway risk prompts Ford F-250 recall

Ford has recalled 52,608 2017 F-250s equipped with the 6.2-liter V8. The company explains a damaged transmission component can allow unintended vehicle movement when the vehicle is in "park."   http://bit.ly/2n6pIHq

 12h