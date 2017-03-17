Analysts: Ford leads autonomous push, Uber and Honda trail

Most Discussed
First take: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster
"Even with [its] super car credentials, it's still easy to use the AMG GT C as just an ordinary car." http://bit.ly/2n8bVAs
Tesla still behind GM in value, despite conflicting reports
After surpassing Ford as the number-two most valuable car company in America, Tesla appeared poised to topple General Motors in the top slot on Tuesday. However, despite wire service reports indicating that Tesla had actually accomplished the deed, the EV manufacturer remains second.
Infiniti establishes Toronto-based mobility lab
Nissan's luxury arm is continuing its push into the mobility scene with a new lab in Toronto, the company announced Tuesday. Infiniti hopes to attract local entrepreneurs who can pitch new tech for future development at the global level. Established in partnership with local non-profit Multiplicity, the new lab is Infiniti's first in North America. The original opened in Hong Kong in 2015. http://bit.ly/2nAwUXG
Tesla worth more than Ford
Tesla's market value surpassed Ford's for the first time yesterday. The California-based EV maker is worth $47.8 billion, while the Blue Oval is valued at $45.1 billion. http://bit.ly/2nyRLe8
Ferrari hints at Formula E involvement
Ferrari has all but confirmed it's considering competing in Formula E. "We need to be involved in Formula E because electrification via hybridization is going to be part of our future," revealed company boss Sergio Marchionne. http://bit.ly/2nyIgvp
Driven: 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country
"Volvo's new V90 Cross Country is a very, very comfortable way to get yourself, as well as your mountain bikes, kiteboards and snowshoes, to where the real excitement is found." http://bit.ly/2ovJ8FR
Nine companies already planning to skip Frankfurt show
Nine automakers have already announced plans to sit out this year's edition of the biennial Frankfurt Auto Show. Peugeot, DS, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Nissan, Infiniti, and Mitsubishi will skip the event. More brands could join the list in the coming months. http://bit.ly/2n6j97J
Mercedes planning two debuts in Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz will introduce two new models at the Shanghai Auto Show. The first is the updated 2018 S-Class, which will inaugurate a new straight-six engine. The second is the V8-powered Mercedes-AMG GLC63. http://bit.ly/2nySaNE
Fiat accused of using defeat device
European regulators once again have Fiat in their crosshairs. Germany's Federal Transport Authority believes it has identified a defeat device in the 500X crossover. Fiat denies the allegations. http://bit.ly/2nyEMcs
Rollaway risk prompts Ford F-250 recall
Ford has recalled 52,608 2017 F-250s equipped with the 6.2-liter V8. The company explains a damaged transmission component can allow unintended vehicle movement when the vehicle is in "park." http://bit.ly/2n6pIHq