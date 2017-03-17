Analysts warn 'deep subprime' auto loans on the rise

Accident won't derail Volvo/Uber partnership

Uber's self-driving car program has faced significant setbacks in the past few weeks. Notably, the program was banned in California after Uber failed to get a permit, its XC90-based prototypes were widely accused of running lights and cutting off cyclists, and one of them was involved in an accident. However, Volvo remains committed to the partnership, and it will continue to support Uber. http://bit.ly/2nbZrCL