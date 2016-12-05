Apple confirms autonomous car plans in five-page letter

  • Updated December 5, 2016, 1:22 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Apple finally weighs in on the autonomous car debate.

One of Apple's top executives has written a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that confirms the company wants to join the race to make autonomous cars a reality.


The five-page letter was penned by Steve Kenner, Apple's director of product integrity, on November 22. Like most other companies who dabble in automotive tech, Apple believes that autonomous cars can make our roads safer by preventing millions of accidents caused by human error, and that they can provide mobility to those that don't currently have it.

The Cupertino-based firm's research into autonomous cars is part of a much broader project, according to the letter.

"The company is investing heavily in the study of machine learning and automation, and is excited about the potential of automated systems in many areas, including transportation," affirmed Kenner, a former Ford executive.

Broadly speaking, Apple agrees with the proposed Federal Automated Vehicles Policy that was published in September by the United States Department of Transportation and the NHTSA.

However, executives feel the NHTSA should make it easier for companies to test autonomous prototypes on public roads, and it emphasizes that established automakers and new entrants should be treated equally. The company also stresses it's important for automakers and tech companies to collectively share data about important events like accidents and near-misses.

"By sharing data, the industry will build a more comprehensive dataset than any one company could create alone," wrote Kenner.

Finally, Apple encourages U.S. states to adopt the NHTSA's regulations instead of individually drafting their own guidelines. The letter warns that failure to do so will delay or completely prevent the development of autonomous tech.

Kenner's letter is the strongest indication yet that Apple plans on entering the automotive industry, though whether it wants to develop an autonomous car from the ground up or simply design a suite of self-driving software remains an enigma.

  

