April Fools: Honda Horn Emojis [Video]

  • March 31, 2017, 9:23 am
  • Mar 31, 2017, 9:23 am
  •         by Justin King

"Honda Horn Emojis also include the Happy Honda Honk emoji that enables the driver to say 'hello' to passersby, and the Honda Dog emoji, which is silent to humans but warns canines of approaching vehicles, among others."

Honda has announced a major update to the 2018 Odyssey's steering wheel, adding 'Horn Emojis' for April Fools' Day.

"Horns have been around for over a century, but little has been done to make these sound-making devices a personal expression of the driver's emotions like we're doing with the all-new Honda Odyssey," says Honda's imaginary horn development head, Alice Alerto.

The horn emojis include a Rush Hour Traffic button "which helps share the pain of being stuck in traffic with others," along with a Dog emoji "which is silent to humans but warns canines of approaching vehicles."

