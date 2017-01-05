April sales: Where will the industry settle?

  • May 2, 2017, 1:15 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd

The auto industry is still struggling to find rhythm.

April sales results are in, and like the rest of 2017, it was a mixed bag at best.

We'll start with the domestics. Ford reported another dip, holding stead below its 2016 levels as it has all year. The same was reported at GM, though individual brands outperformed the company's volume in a handful of cases (Buick and Lincoln, for respective examples).

FCA continued to be relatively flat, though Ram did tick up in April and Chrysler has finally managed to shake off the corpse of the 200, which is no longer weighing down its 2017 monthly sales numbers.

Elsewhere, Honda had a down month despite being up for the year. Acura took a bit of beating on slow MDX and RDX sales, though TLX ticked up quite a bit. Subaru... well, it's Subaru.

We'll continue to update throughout the day as usual. Stay tuned.

April year-over-year:

- Acura down 12.8%, 14,132
- Alfa up 1,047%, 677
- Audi up 5.1%, 18.711
- Bentley up 52.7%, 168
- BMW
- Buick up 17%, 20,735
- Cadillac up 9.5%, 12,300
- Chevrolet down 10.4%, 164,367
- Chrysler down 3%, 17,309
- Dodge down 3%, 39,445
- Fiat down 18%, 2,539
- Ford down 7.5%, 205,504
- Genesis
- GMC flat, 47,004
- Honda down 6.3%, 124,254
- Hyundai
- Infiniti up 3.5%, 10,797
- Jaguar
- Jeep down 17%, 68,879
- Kia down 5.6%, 53,358
- *Lamborghini
- Land Rover
- Lexus down 11%, 22,116
- Lincoln down 0.9%, 9,691
- Maserati up 19%, 1,265
- Mazda down 7.8%, 24,164
- **Mercedes-Benz
- MINI
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan down 2%, 111,201
- Porsche
- Ram up 5%, 47,327
- smart
- Subaru up 4%, 52,368
- *Tesla
- Toyota down 3.5%, 179,810
- Volkswagen up 1.6%, 27,557
- Volvo

2017 year-to-date

- Acura down 15.1%, 45,894
- Alfa up 722%, 1,783
- Audi up 7.7%, 64,358
- Bentley up 93.5%, 720
- BMW
- Buick down 1.5%, 70,940
- Cadillac down 1.3%, 46,282
- Chevrolet down 3.1%, 636,090
- Chrysler down 27%, 64,385
- Dodge down 4%, 173,508
- Fiat down 13%, 9,770
- Ford down 5.6%, 795,223
- Genesis
- GMC up 7.4%, 180,615
- Honda up 1.2%, 457,785
- Hyundai
- Infiniti up 26.1%, 54,358
- Jaguar
- Jeep down 13%, 257,622
- Kia down 10.7%, 181,086
- *Lamborghini
- Land Rover
- Lexus down 15.3%, 83,961
- Lincoln up 6%, 36,774
- Maserati up 37%, 4,553
- Mazda up 2.6%, 93,235
- **Mercedes-Benz
- MINI
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan up 0.7%, 484,531
- Porsche
- Ram up 5%, 179,906
- smart
- Subaru up 7.6%, 196,618
- *Tesla
- Toyota down 4.5%, 650,576
- Volkswagen up 7.7%, 103,847
- Volvo


*Based on estimates from Automotive News.
** NOT including Sprinter

